Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church, 70 Pleasant Street Waterville , ME

SCARBOROUGH - Germaine O'Donnell Drake, 93, passed away on August 24, 2019 at Pine Point Center in Scarborough. She was born in Waterville on August 28, 1925, the daughter of Patrick F. and Marie O'Donnell.



Germaine graduated from Waterville High School and attended Thomas College.



She was employed for many years at the Waterville Sentinel where she served as administrative assistant to three general managers. She was also the secretary-treasurer of the Maine Daily Newspaper Publishers Association for a number of years.



On Nov. 14, 1970, Germaine married Robert G. Drake Sr. and divided their time between their home in Vassalboro and the camp which they built on Vinalhaven. They enjoyed sailing the coast of Maine and sharing their camp with family and friends. Everyone enjoyed the lobster and clam fests. Germaine and Robert also made several wonderful and memorable trips to Ireland.



Germaine received her private pilot's license in 1949, the male pilots referred to her as "ACE". She was also an active member of the Kennebec Valley Ski Club. Following her retirement, Germaine was a member of the Central Maine Garden Club and a faithful fan of the New England Patriots. Her nieces loved their time with Germaine, she was fun loving, smart and adventurous, they all thought she was cool and they admired her greatly.



Germaine was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, where she was a Christian Doctrine teacher and was the first secretary of the Sacred Heart Parish Council. After later moving to Vassalboro, she was a communicant of St. Bridget Catholic Church.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert G. Drake Sr., her parents, her brothers, Charles, Francis and Leon, and her sisters, Lucille, Constance Brown and Catherine Borucki.



Germaine is survived by her stepchildren, Mrs. Edwin (Mary Anita) Wyman of Manchester, Mrs. William (Jacqueline) Boch of California and Robert G. Drake Jr. of Scarborough. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandstepchildren, and great-grandstepchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Pleasant Street in Waterville on Friday September 6 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home.



Memorial donations may be made to the



Maine Press Association Bob Drake



Young Writers Award



P.O. Box 336,



Camden, ME 04843







