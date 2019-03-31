AUGUSTA - Gerard J. "Red" Rouleau, 87, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, following a brief illness. He was born in Augusta on June 3, 1931, a son of the late Adelbert and Olivine (Dumont) Rouleau.
He was raised in Augusta and graduated from St. Augustine Parochial School and Cony High School.
In 1952, Gerard married Yvette Levesque. They would have been married 67 years this coming May 30. They had three beautiful children. Gerard was a very loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Red, as he was better known by his fellow workers, was a member of the Maine Army National Guard for 43 years. He was employed by the Military Bureau in the Combined Support Maintenance Shop at Camp Keyes in Augusta, where he worked for more than 30 years. He retired in 1991 as a chief warrant officer, four.
Gerard was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He had been active for many years in church committees and the choir. He was a cantor at the 4 p.m. mass on Saturdays at St. Augustine Church and the 9 a.m. mass on Sunday's at the VA Chapel at Togus for many years.
Gerard enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was an avid gardener of vegetables, flowers and fruit trees.
Red was also a member of the Military Officers Association of American (MOAA), the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).
Mr. Rouleau is survived by his loving wife, Yvette (Levesque) Rouleau; his daughters: Christine Fortin and her husband, Mark and Therese Rouleau; his son, Philip Rouleau and his wife, Nicole (Nadeau); his grandchildren: Tania Nedik and her husband, Albert Carpentier, Jonathan Nedik and his wife, Bree, Zachary Rouleau and Maxwell Rouleau; great-grandchildren: Grace Carpentier and Isaiah Nedik; a brother, Robert Rouleau; three sisters: Sr. Theresa Rouleau, Arlene Bilodeau and Jeannette Beaulieu and her husband, Raymond; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends may visit on Thursday, April 4 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will be later this spring in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.
Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations would be made to:
St. Michael School Fund,
56 Sewall St.,
Augusta, ME, 04330.
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 31, 2019