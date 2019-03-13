Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Gagne. View Sign

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Early Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, we lost the sweet, gentle soul that was Gérard Gagné at age 95 years and 11 months.



Gérard was born Dec. 31, 1922 in St. Zachary, Québec, Canada to Arthur and Marie Tardif Gagné.



In 1946 he married Jacqueline Bourque of St. Georges, Beauce, Québec, Canada with whom he had four children. He immigrated to Maine with his family in 1950, where he settled in Madison. He worked most of his adult life for Scott Paper Company as a foreman in the Woodsland Division.



He loved fishing, hunting and playing cards. Spending time with family was his favorite thing. For the past 30 years he wintered in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.



He was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline, in 1988; his youngest daughter Susan in 1967 at age 4; his second wife, Rita Loubier in 2004, and his only brother Ronald in 2003.



He is survived by his children, Renée Pederzani (Ron) (Yvon Labbé) of Ludlow, Mass., Robert (Joyce Caldwell) of Cape Coral, Fla., Charlene Abbott (Randy) of Okotoks, AB, Canada; his sweetheart of many years, Corinne Laney of Fort Myers Beach; as well as seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Joanna's House, Hope Hospice of Bonita Springs, Fla. for their wonderful care during his last few days.



A family graveside service will be held in the spring at le Cimetière L'Assomption in St. Georges, Beauce, Québec, Canada where he will join his parents, his wife Jacqueline and his daughter Susan.



Rest In Peace Papa, we will forever miss you.







