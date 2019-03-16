Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WATERVILLE - Geraldine H. Quirion, 85, passed away peacefully at Northern Light Continuing Care - Lakewood, with family by her side on March 12, 2019. Geraldine was born in Waterville on June 12, 1933, the daughter of Romeo O. Bolduc and Valeda (Roy) Bolduc. She was educated in the Waterville school system. She married Joseph Donald Quirion on July 5, 1952. Together they had five children.She worked for many years at the C.F. Hathaway Shirt Co. After retirement Geraldine took on part-time work as the "lunch lady" at the Gilman Street School, which she absolutely enjoyed. Geraldine loved people. There's no denying that her family was her heart and joy. One way she showed it was by sharing her love of food. She was a master in the kitchen, easily mustering up a full meal for a crowd at a moments notice. No gathering was complete without her carrot cake. If you were lucky, she'd send you home with one, along with a jar of pickles or a meat pie. She and Don enjoyed traveling to Chicago, Hawaii, Guam, Washington State, Canada and throughout the Northeast. She enjoyed swimming, knitting, and the annual setup of her extensive Christmas village viewed by many. Geraldine was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. To many, her words of encouragement and wisdom, at the kitchen table and on the porch, were comforting.She is survived by five children, Jerome Quirion of Waterville, Patrick Quirion of Benton, Carl Quirion and wife, Janet of Winslow, Jane Deschaine and husband, Martin of Hinsdale, N.H., and Gary Quirion and wife, Anne of Scarborough; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Connie Bolduc, Adrienne Cyr and Pauline Roderick and husband, John; and her brother, Philip Bolduc; several nieces, nephews; and a special friend, Lorraine Quirion. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Donald Quirion; and three brothers, Gerald Bolduc, Rev. Roger Bolduc and Richard Bolduc and a sister, Virginia Poulin. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m., at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver St., Waterville. Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.directcremationofmaine.com/ The family wishes to thank those who provided care for her; EIM, Bridges, MaineGeneral Medical Center, the Barron Center, and Northern Light Continuing Care - Lakewood, Northern Light Home Care & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to: Humane Society Waterville Area 100 Webb Rd. Waterville, Maine 04901 Funeral Home Direct Cremation of Maine

