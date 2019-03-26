Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROCKLAND - Geraldine Griffin Overlock, known by her friends and family as "Gerri", completed her life-journey, surrounded by loved ones, on March 22, 2019, at the age of 78 years. Gerri was born in Thomaston, Maine on May 29, 1940. She was the daughter of Earl Griffin and Arlene Griffin Vannah, predeceased. She grew up in Warren, Maine and graduated from Warren High School in 1959. After graduating from the Boston College of Stenography in 1961, she had a 40 year career with the Courier Gazette newspaper in Rockland. She was lovingly known in the Rockland area as the "Avon Lady" where she enriched people's lives selling door-to-door beauty products for 34 years. She was also a member of the Maine National Grange for 50 years.Gerri loved spending her summers with family and friends at her camp on Lake St. George. She travelled the world to include the Caribbean, Europe and throughout the USA. She loved to read, play piano and cards, listen to music and bake the most delicious pies. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ingrid and Julien Garand, her half-sister Beverly Maddock; her nieces and their husbands, Angela and Jeff Peaslee, Valerie and Dan Champagne; two great-nieces (Hillary and Olivia), two great-nephews (Nathaniel and Jacob); and one great-great niece (Elsie). She is also survived by her beloved cat, Mitsy.A celebration of life is planned for July 2019 at her camp on Lake St. George.Memorial donations in memory of Gerri canbe made to:Wentworth DouglasPalliative andHospice Care789 Central Ave.Dover, NH 03820







