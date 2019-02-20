Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NORTH ANSON - Gerald Keith "Buzz" McClintick, 70, of North Anson passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, with his beloved cat, Sassy, by his side.Buzz was born on Jan. 21, 1949, in Moscow, Maine, the son of Gladys McClintick. Buzz attended schools in Bingham. He married the love of his life Anita, in 1970, and together they raised three daughters. Buzz worked for many years for Lucas Tree Company and Solon manufacturing where he made many friends and worked hard to provide for his family.Buzz enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cribbage for hours with his friends. Buzz could often be found watching wrestling while talking to his best friend "Chub". He loved traveling to Canada to visit his sister Geneva. Buzz loved his animals, the most recent being his cat, Sassy. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren whenever he saw them.He was predeceased by his wife, Anita McClintick; mother, Gladys McClintick; brother, Dwight McClintick; and a sister, Geraldine Sanipas.Buzz is survived by his daughters, Christine Stoddard and husband, Scott, of North Anson, Lisa Cupit of Mercer, and Barbara Clark of Bingham; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Warren and husband, Charlie, of Mercer, Matthew Clark and fiancé, Clarissa, of Skowhegan, Alicha Stoddard and significant other, Jeff, of Bingham, James Clark and significant other, Katie, of Skowhegan, Kimberly Stoddard and significant other, Kris, of North Anson, Brittney Clark of Anson, Lacie Sanipas of Bingham and Shania Sanipas of Bingham; six great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Anna, Alyvia, Aubrie, Jordynn and Addisyn; his sister, Geneva Sanipas and her daughter, Lisa, from New Brunswick, Canada; his very special friends, Charles and Lera Mcgray, and many nieces and nephews along with lifelong friends that became like family.A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in Robinson Memorial Cemetery in the spring, date to be determined. Please visit







