WATERVILLE - Gerald Ira Pelotte, 77, of Waterville, passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019, in Dover-Foxcroft. He was born on Sept. 15, 1941, in Waterville, one of nine children of William "Willie" and Juliette (Foster) Pelotte. He worked for many years for Wyandotte Woolen Mills.Gerald enjoyed ice fishing, snowmobiling and was a member of the Sidney Snowmobile Club for many years, dancing, four wheeling, clam digging, lobsters, vegetable gardening and canning, listening to country music and get togethers with family. Gerald had many fond memories of times spent at Moosehead. He also loved to ride his three wheel bike. He will be remembered for being happy-go-lucky, helping others, being generous and a jokester.Gerald is survived by his sister Jackie Pelotte Doucette of Sidney; his sister Diane MacIntosh and her husband Richard of Plymouth; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Norman, Robert, Roland; his sisters, Shirley Logan, Joan Carey and his twin sister Geraldine; his paternal grandparents, Henry and Lea Pelotte and his maternal grandparents, Frankie and Marie Foster. Gerald may not have had any children but he had a dog, Tuffy Bear, who was his best friend.Visiting hours will be on Friday April 12 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver St., Waterville. Burial will be in Saint Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove St., Waterville, later this spring. Please visit







8 Elm Street

Waterville , ME 04901

