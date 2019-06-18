Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Anthony Denis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Gerald Anthony Denis, 58, of Waterville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



Gerald "Jerry" was born on Dec. 19, 1960, son of the late Alfred "Bumbo" and Muriel (Gagnon) Denis in Waterville. Jerry graduated from Waterville High School in 1980.



He worked for the Water District in Waterville, and as a salesman for various companies throughout his life.



As a young child, Jerry had a love of baseball and hockey, which he also played in high school. He was especially proud to be inducted into the Babe Ruth Hall of Fame as a young teen for his baseball achievements. He continued his love of the game playing in the Men's Softball League with his brothers Brian and Danny for many years at Rummel's and Winslow softball fields. He enjoyed golfing with friends. When the girls were growing up he enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and ice fishing, especially the trips to Sally Mountain Cabins in Jackman. He loved watching and attending NASCAR races, his favorite driver being #3 Dale Earnhardt, coaching his girls in grade school basketball and softball, camp life on Great Pond, enjoying many hours on the boat, and family trips to the ocean!



He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred "Bumbo" and Muriel (Gagnon) Denis; and his brother Richard Denis of Waterville.



He is survived by his daughter Ashley Rancourt and boyfriend Brian Tibbetts of Winslow, his daughter Nicole Denis and boyfriend Tim Tracey of Winslow; and grandchildren Chase and Sydney Rancourt of Winslow. He is also survived by his siblings, brother Brian Denis and wife Janice of Benton, brother Daniel Denis and wife Linda of Waterville, sister Teena Daigneault and husband Dee of Waterville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be no visitation hours. Graveside services and burial will be held on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville.



The family would like to thank Lawry Brothers Funeral Home for their kind and professional services.



In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations may be made to the:



Alfond Youth and



Community Center



126 North St.



Waterville, ME 04901



Attn: Felicia







WATERVILLE - Gerald Anthony Denis, 58, of Waterville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.Gerald "Jerry" was born on Dec. 19, 1960, son of the late Alfred "Bumbo" and Muriel (Gagnon) Denis in Waterville. Jerry graduated from Waterville High School in 1980.He worked for the Water District in Waterville, and as a salesman for various companies throughout his life.As a young child, Jerry had a love of baseball and hockey, which he also played in high school. He was especially proud to be inducted into the Babe Ruth Hall of Fame as a young teen for his baseball achievements. He continued his love of the game playing in the Men's Softball League with his brothers Brian and Danny for many years at Rummel's and Winslow softball fields. He enjoyed golfing with friends. When the girls were growing up he enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and ice fishing, especially the trips to Sally Mountain Cabins in Jackman. He loved watching and attending NASCAR races, his favorite driver being #3 Dale Earnhardt, coaching his girls in grade school basketball and softball, camp life on Great Pond, enjoying many hours on the boat, and family trips to the ocean!He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred "Bumbo" and Muriel (Gagnon) Denis; and his brother Richard Denis of Waterville.He is survived by his daughter Ashley Rancourt and boyfriend Brian Tibbetts of Winslow, his daughter Nicole Denis and boyfriend Tim Tracey of Winslow; and grandchildren Chase and Sydney Rancourt of Winslow. He is also survived by his siblings, brother Brian Denis and wife Janice of Benton, brother Daniel Denis and wife Linda of Waterville, sister Teena Daigneault and husband Dee of Waterville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.There will be no visitation hours. Graveside services and burial will be held on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville.The family would like to thank Lawry Brothers Funeral Home for their kind and professional services.In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to the:Alfond Youth andCommunity Center126 North St.Waterville, ME 04901Attn: Felicia Published in Central Maine on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close