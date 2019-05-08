Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Alton Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TROY - Gerald Alton Parker, 74, of Troy passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield surrounded by his family. Jerry was born in Portland on Jan. 10, 1945, to Homer and Thelma (Jacob) Parker.In 1966 he married Linda Stewart, and they started their life together in Troy. He served in the Army for three years from 1963-1966. Jerry was a member of the American Legion Benjamin Berry Post #50 for 49 years where he served in many positions including Post Commander and Commander of the 4th District. Jerry was very proud of his two boys Kurt and Randal. They often fished together, tinkered on various projects in the garage, and completed numerous jobs around the house. If something broke, Jerry was always happy to help fix it, especially if it meant jumping on the tractor. He found joy in many things. Time spent with family was high on his list followed by spending time in the garage. If there wasn't a project to be done, Jerry would find one without fail. It was these mini projects that kept him busy through his retirement from Sargent Corporation after 27 years of employment. Jerry was an amazing grandfather. He was very proud of each of his grandkids and made it known to everyone he encountered. His grandson Andrew spent many summer days and nights at truck pulls and supervising burn piles out back. He never missed his granddaughter Ashlyn's basketball games, and his first words to her every time she walked through the door were "ready to lose another dollar, Bugaboo?" as they sat down to play cribbage. Nicole, "Tiger", was his first granddaughter and always held a very special place in his heart. He frequently commented on her work ethic and how proud he was of her. There were so many people who meant so much to Jerry but nothing compared to the love he had for his wife Linda. They were married for 52 years and held so much love for one another. They were always teasing each other and laughing together. They often enjoyed going gambling and Jerry would be sure to let people know she spent all of her money and he spent none of his. They had a beautiful marriage, life, and family together. He was predeceased by his parents Homer and Thelma (Jacob) Parker; his brother Stanley Parker; and his Uncle Everett (Buddy) Smith . Left to honor Jerry and remember his love are his wife Linda; sons Kurt and wife Kerry and Randal and wife Holly; grandchildren Andrew and wife Leigh, Matthew Pullium, Nicole and fiancé Dylan, and Ashlyn; cousins Carol and husband Daryl Bell and Patty and husband Rich Pellegrino; nephew Scott; and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Hall on May 18, at 1:00 p.m. in Unity. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Sebasticook Valley Hospital. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Unity Flag Account.Checks can be made out to American Legion Post #50 with memo "Unity Flag Account" and sent to:Benjamin Berry Post #50 P.O. Box #5 Unity, ME 04988 Published in Central Maine on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

