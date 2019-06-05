Georgette Susan (Michaud) Pelletier (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME
04756
(207)-728-4333
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. David Church
Obituary
WADAWASKA/SKOWHEGAN - Georgette Susan (Michaud) Pelletier, 82, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home surrounded by family on June 1, 2019. Sue was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, to Marie (Neveu) Michaud and Arthur Pierre Michaud, Nov. 27, 1936, the 10th of 12 children.She grew up and graduated from Madawaska high school. After a brief move to Connecticut, Sue moved back to Madawaska and married J. Clarence Pelletier, August 28, 1958. Sue was athletic and looked forward to golf season with her friends, loved to snowshoe at the 4 Seasons Lodge, bowled many seasons, was one of the first women to play basketball in high school, and was a strong swimmer and skater winning many events. She loved music, whether it was old French songs, popular songs on radio to Broadway, or movie soundtracks. She was a tremendous cook and baker, had a wonderful sense of humor with stories and antics that had the room bursting with laughter.Her faith and strong belief in prayer was the foundation of her life. She spent many years in the Daughters of Isabella. She volunteered at Church as a Eucharistic Minister and fulfilled her calling by working with children and adults at Maine Mental Health Services and Madawaska Rec Dept.Sue was preceded in death by her husband, J. Clarence; siblings Pauline, Gabriel, Sr. Rita, Dave, Roland, John, and Pete, and Yolande. She is survived by her daughter Janice (Robert) Lake, son Paul (Susan); her sisters, Muriel in Florida, Huguette in Edmundston, and one brother, Guy in Atlanta, Ga.; her grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, and Stephanie; and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the St. David Church. Family and friends may call at Lajoie Funeral Home, Madawaska from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Thursday before the service. Interment will be held immediately following the service at the St. Thomas Cemetery. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses Nancy, Michelle, and Sara, as well as her personal care attendants, Audrey, Trinna, and Gina for taking such great and gentle care of Mom. Also, a special thanks to Chaplain Bill and his therapy dog Tilly, which gave Mom such joy. For online condolences, please visit www.lajoiefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local Humane Society

Published in Central Maine on June 5, 2019
