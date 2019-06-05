Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgette Susan (Michaud) Pelletier. View Sign Service Information Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc 114 10Th Ave Madawaska , ME 04756 (207)-728-4333 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc 114 10Th Ave Madawaska , ME 04756 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. David Church Send Flowers Obituary

WADAWASKA/SKOWHEGAN - Georgette Susan (Michaud) Pelletier, 82, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home surrounded by family on June 1, 2019. Sue was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, to Marie (Neveu) Michaud and Arthur Pierre Michaud, Nov. 27, 1936, the 10th of 12 children.She grew up and graduated from Madawaska high school. After a brief move to Connecticut, Sue moved back to Madawaska and married J. Clarence Pelletier, August 28, 1958. Sue was athletic and looked forward to golf season with her friends, loved to snowshoe at the 4 Seasons Lodge, bowled many seasons, was one of the first women to play basketball in high school, and was a strong swimmer and skater winning many events. She loved music, whether it was old French songs, popular songs on radio to Broadway, or movie soundtracks. She was a tremendous cook and baker, had a wonderful sense of humor with stories and antics that had the room bursting with laughter.Her faith and strong belief in prayer was the foundation of her life. She spent many years in the Daughters of Isabella. She volunteered at Church as a Eucharistic Minister and fulfilled her calling by working with children and adults at Maine Mental Health Services and Madawaska Rec Dept.Sue was preceded in death by her husband, J. Clarence; siblings Pauline, Gabriel, Sr. Rita, Dave, Roland, John, and Pete, and Yolande. She is survived by her daughter Janice (Robert) Lake, son Paul (Susan); her sisters, Muriel in Florida, Huguette in Edmundston, and one brother, Guy in Atlanta, Ga.; her grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, and Stephanie; and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the St. David Church. Family and friends may call at Lajoie Funeral Home, Madawaska from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Thursday before the service. Interment will be held immediately following the service at the St. Thomas Cemetery. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses Nancy, Michelle, and Sara, as well as her personal care attendants, Audrey, Trinna, and Gina for taking such great and gentle care of Mom. Also, a special thanks to Chaplain Bill and his therapy dog Tilly, which gave Mom such joy. For online condolences, please visit







