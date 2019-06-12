Guest Book View Sign Service Information Strong-Hancock Funeral Home 612 Main St Damariscotta , ME 04543 (207)-563-3550 Send Flowers Obituary

WISCASSET - George Walker Christopher, 62, of Alna, passed away in a tragic accident on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, on June 6, 2019 in Wiscasset. Born on April 22, 1957 in Augusta, he was a son of Michael and Patricia Christopher.



He attended Wiscasset High Schools, and graduated as part of the class of "75". After graduation, he went on to attend the University of Maine in Orono.



The second of five children, he loved riding his Harley, carpentry, and repairing antique furniture. He loved chess and music, and a favorite activity was boarding the Reggae cruise around Boothbay Harbor. He was a great cook, and a fantastic bartender. Quick with a smile, he would have you laughing with his wit.



He was a good friend to all, and always ready for an adventure. His other loves were his nieces, nephews and friends. He was proud of his genealogy and heritage. Everyone who knew him will miss his humor and wisdom.



He is survived by his father, Michael, and stepmother, Marcie; his brothers and sisters, Michael Jr. (Renee), Ellen, Kathy, and Gilbert; nieces and nephews, Todd and Stephanie, Rebbecca (David), Kristin (Brian), Cynthia (Ben), Jessica (Dan), Kalie, Ethan, and Nicholas; uncle, Dennis and wife, Carrie; as well as many cousins.



There will be a celebration of life for George in August. Details will be made available as soon as they are finalized.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting:







