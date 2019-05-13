OAKLAND - George "Podgie" Leighton, 84, passed away unexpectedly at EMMC in Bangor on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Waterville, on Feb. 21, 1935, to George "Barney" and Gladys (Rushton) Leighton. Podgie graduated from Williams High School in Oakland and served in the Naval Reserves and later enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany.
He worked as an iron worker for Local 496 for 33 years. He was a mail carrier and a local bus driver for a short time following his retirement.
Podgie had a lifelong love of airplanes and flying and was a licensed pilot for many years. In 1960, he married the love of his life Adoree Ann Collier, they were together for 56 "wonderful" years.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, and his sister, Barbara. He is survived by his children, Jody and husband Steve Knox, Todd and wife Dodie Leighton, Kathy LaPlante, and Toby and wife Melissa Leighton; grandchildren, Stevey, Ashley and Cale Knox, Tara Roderigue and husband Jon, Dusty Leighton, Colby and Halee LaPlante, and Emily and Allison Leighton; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Cameron Roderigue; his brother, David and wife Jeannette Leighton; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Podgie's life will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at the American Legion on Church Street in Oakland between 2-4 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made
in his name to the:
Oakland Food Pantry
20 W. School Street
Oakland, ME 04963
Published in Central Maine on May 13, 2019