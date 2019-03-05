Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FLORIDA - George J. Gousse, 77, of Manchester, died peacefully in his New Port Richey, Fla., home on Feb. 11, 2019, from a very long, courageous battle with cancer. George was born in Augusta, Maine, on April 2, 1941 and was the son of William and Bernadette (Lavallee) Gousse. He attended Cony High School, class of 1959. In 1972, he married, Charlene MacWhinnie and soon thereafter joined Modern Woodmen of America as a life insurance salesman. This must have been his calling, as his reputation grew so that he was consistently one of the company's top salespeople. He was very proud of the 166 life insurance applications he wrote in one month in 1997, the year he retired. This is the most ever written by one agent in one month in Modern Woodmen's 140-year history, a record that still stands today. Throughout his career, he was the recipient of dozens of awards and on several occasions addressed his company's convention attendees as a speaker. George's interest included traveling, making candy, playing cards, riding his bike, doing Sudoku puzzles, country music, puttering outdoors and "people." He had traveled extensively, visiting 78 countries all over the world. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at Buker Community Center playing cribbage, his favorite card game. His most beloved hobby was making candy which he gave away at all his card playing events and family gatherings. He made almost every candy bar available on store shelves, and many that you can't find, resulting in about 150 different kinds. His dislike of snow sent him to Florida for six months every year for the last 17 years, where he was known as the "Candy Man." He was predeceased by his parents in 1994; his wife, Charlene in 1999; brothers, Raymond in 1994, and Robert in 2014. He is survived by his partner of 17 years, Joanne Stephens; daughters, Lee-Ann Bragdon and her husband, Reginald, of Windsor, Diane York and her husband, Dale, of Jefferson; son, Thomas and his wife, Jennifer, of Augusta; sisters, Rachel Daniel of Augusta and Rita Heap and her husband Herbert of Odessa, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Gousse of New Port Richey, Fla., and Sally of Augusta; six grandchildren, Bianca Badershall, Briar Bragdon, Bryce Bragdon, Tressa Loiko, Bryant York and Andrew Gousse and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A celebration of life is scheduled for May 25, 2019, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the American Legion on 400 Eastern Avenue, Augusta, Maine, for family and friends.







FLORIDA - George J. Gousse, 77, of Manchester, died peacefully in his New Port Richey, Fla., home on Feb. 11, 2019, from a very long, courageous battle with cancer. George was born in Augusta, Maine, on April 2, 1941 and was the son of William and Bernadette (Lavallee) Gousse. He attended Cony High School, class of 1959. In 1972, he married, Charlene MacWhinnie and soon thereafter joined Modern Woodmen of America as a life insurance salesman. This must have been his calling, as his reputation grew so that he was consistently one of the company's top salespeople. He was very proud of the 166 life insurance applications he wrote in one month in 1997, the year he retired. This is the most ever written by one agent in one month in Modern Woodmen's 140-year history, a record that still stands today. Throughout his career, he was the recipient of dozens of awards and on several occasions addressed his company's convention attendees as a speaker. George's interest included traveling, making candy, playing cards, riding his bike, doing Sudoku puzzles, country music, puttering outdoors and "people." He had traveled extensively, visiting 78 countries all over the world. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at Buker Community Center playing cribbage, his favorite card game. His most beloved hobby was making candy which he gave away at all his card playing events and family gatherings. He made almost every candy bar available on store shelves, and many that you can't find, resulting in about 150 different kinds. His dislike of snow sent him to Florida for six months every year for the last 17 years, where he was known as the "Candy Man." He was predeceased by his parents in 1994; his wife, Charlene in 1999; brothers, Raymond in 1994, and Robert in 2014. He is survived by his partner of 17 years, Joanne Stephens; daughters, Lee-Ann Bragdon and her husband, Reginald, of Windsor, Diane York and her husband, Dale, of Jefferson; son, Thomas and his wife, Jennifer, of Augusta; sisters, Rachel Daniel of Augusta and Rita Heap and her husband Herbert of Odessa, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Gousse of New Port Richey, Fla., and Sally of Augusta; six grandchildren, Bianca Badershall, Briar Bragdon, Bryce Bragdon, Tressa Loiko, Bryant York and Andrew Gousse and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A celebration of life is scheduled for May 25, 2019, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the American Legion on 400 Eastern Avenue, Augusta, Maine, for family and friends. Published in Central Maine on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close