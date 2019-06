GARDINER - George E. O'Ben, 62, passed away at home on June 12, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife and his best friend Wendy by his side.George fought a very long, hard, and brave battle with liver cancer. He showed great courage and strength throughout this battle, a great example to all, of the wonderful man he was.A celebration of life will be held, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Maple Street, Farmingdale with a reception to follow. There will also be another celebration of life Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 258 Northern Ave, Farmingdale-casual and Rolling Stones music.A full obituary may be viewed and condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com