George E. O'Ben

Guest Book
  •  
    - Tanya Goodwin Plante
Service Information
Staples Funeral Service
53 Brunswick Avenue
Gardiner, ME
04345
(207)-582-3102
Obituary
Send Flowers

GARDINER - George E. O'Ben, 62, passed away at home on June 12, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife and his best friend Wendy by his side.

George fought a very long, hard, and brave battle with liver cancer. He showed great courage and strength throughout this battle, a great example to all, of the wonderful man he was.

A celebration of life will be held, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Maple Street, Farmingdale with a reception to follow. There will also be another celebration of life Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 258 Northern Ave, Farmingdale-casual and Rolling Stones music.

A full obituary may be viewed and condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on June 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.