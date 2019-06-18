GARDINER - George E. O'Ben, 62, passed away at home on June 12, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife and his best friend Wendy by his side.
George fought a very long, hard, and brave battle with liver cancer. He showed great courage and strength throughout this battle, a great example to all, of the wonderful man he was.
A celebration of life will be held, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Maple Street, Farmingdale with a reception to follow. There will also be another celebration of life Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 258 Northern Ave, Farmingdale-casual and Rolling Stones music.
A full obituary may be viewed and condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on June 18, 2019