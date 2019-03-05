Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George A. Trask Jr., son of Susanne Blood and George Trask Sr., died unexpectedly on Feb. 28, 2019 while he was at work in Cumberland .He was born in Augusta on July 15, 1974.



George received his GED at Cony High School in Augusta. He worked as a construction worker with his father and several construction companies for many years as well as a car salesman for a short time.



George was a very kind person and would help anyone if he could. He enjoyed the outdoors, always had a smile on his face and wanted to make people laugh. George was well known in the disc golf community and spent a lot of time on various courses. George loved his three children very much, he was loved by many, and will be greatly missed.



George is survived by his father George Sr. and stepmother Gail Trask of Gardiner, mother Susanne and stepfather Joe Blood of Canaan; his daughter, Kaitlyn Trask and her companion Gregory Estabrook of Gardiner, his daughter Allyssa and husband Isaiah Dorval, his son Nicholas Trask of North Anson, stepsister, Jennifer and husband Randy Snow of Bath, stepsister, Janet Blood of Troy, stepsister Jennifer Brennan and family of Winthrop, stepbrother Joseph Blood Jr. of Brunswick, stepbrother Timothy Brennan and family of Winthrop, stepbrother Rory Brennan and family of Lagrange; two grandchildren, Diezel and Axil Dorval; and several nieces, nephews; aunts, uncles; and cousins.



A celebration of George's life will be held privately at DND Disc Golf, 214 Philbrick Rd., Sidney.



Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 198 Western Ave Augusta Me. Condolences may be expressed at







198 Western Avenue

Augusta , ME 04330

Funeral Home Funeral Alternatives Group - Augusta

