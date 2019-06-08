BOUCTOUCHE FIRST NATION, NB, Canada - Geneva Sanipass, 78, of Bouctouche First Nation, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Stella Maris de Kent Hospital, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, on Tuesday June 4, 2019. She was married to the late Wilfred Sanipass (1999). Born in Moscow, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Gladys McClintick.She will be dearly missed by her two children, Lisa Christine Sanipas and Bryan Joseph Simon (Mariah) both of Bouctouche First Nation; her fur babies, Gracie and Honey; as well as several nephews and nieces.She was predeceased by one sister, Geraldine Sanipass and her two brothers, Dwight McClintick and Gerald "Buzz" McClintick (late Anita).Visitations will be held at the St. Anne Roman Catholic Chapel, 9 Reserve Rd., Bouctouche First Nation on Monday June 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at the Chapel at 2; 00 p.m. with burial in the St. Anne Cemetery, Bouctouche First Nation.Funeral arrangements are in the professional care of Maillet Funeral Home, Bouctouche. www.mailletfuneralhome.ca
In Geneva's memory, donations may be made to: Canadian Cancer Society or to: Kent County Animal Rescue (KCAR) Family flowers only
Published in Central Maine on June 8, 2019