ATHENS - Gary W. Gourley, 74, of Athens passed away on May 12, 2019, following a long illness.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte of 42 yrs.; his son Troy and grandson Dylan and two great-grandchildren, his stepsons Johnny and Jerry Libby; and his brother Terry.
Gary enjoyed being at the Eagles Club with all his buddies. A special Thanks to Chris White for all of his help.
There will be no calling hours. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Gary's life on June 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 164 Water St., Skowhegan.
Published in Central Maine on May 20, 2019