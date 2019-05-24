Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Ronald King. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

FARMINGTON - Gary Ronald King, 85 of Winthrop, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Sandy River Center in Farmington.



He leaves his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Adams) King; his son, Alan Buie-King and husband, Benjamin, of Raleigh, N.C., his son, Mark King and wife, Susan of Winthrop; four grandchildren, Nicholas King, Alexis Pharr, Cassaundra Harmatys and Adam King; and two great-grandchildren, Miriam Pharr and Ezra Pharr. In addition, he leaves a sister, Rita Hale of Sun City Center, Fla.



Gary was born Aug. 4, 1933 in Waterville, to Joseph and Marie King, the youngest of four children. Gary attended Waterville schools and was active in sports, including water-skiing, where he earned several regional and state titles. After graduating from Waterville High School, Gary joined the



Upon leaving the Navy, Gary returned to Maine, attended the Gates School of Business, graduating with a degree in accounting, married, and settled in Winthrop with his new bride. Gary held several positions in local banks, but eventually took a position with the Maine State Retirement System from which he retired as a director (after serving over 40 years) in 1999.



Before and after retirement, Gary was active in several professional and community organizations, serving on the board of the Maine State Employees' Credit Union and as president of the Credit Unions of North America. He was a past commander and a lifetime member of the American Legion. In fact, he was due to receive his 50 year pin this year. Faith was important to Gary, and he was an active member of St. Michael Parish and in particular, St. Francis Xavier Church in Winthrop, where he served on several committees. In addition, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Master Mason with Temple Lodge of Winthrop. He and Liz also regularly volunteered at the Winthrop Soup Kitchen. When not serving others, Gary enjoyed spending time with family and had a keen eye for wood working, often fabricating unique gifts for others.



Gary leaves a significant void in the life of his family, friends, and community. We are grateful for his life and will honor his memory.



A memorial mass will be held on Saturday June 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, Rte.133 in Winthrop. Burial with military honors will follow in the Glenside Cemetery, Winthrop.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



PALS Animal Shelter



188 Case Road



Winthrop 04364







FARMINGTON - Gary Ronald King, 85 of Winthrop, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Sandy River Center in Farmington.He leaves his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Adams) King; his son, Alan Buie-King and husband, Benjamin, of Raleigh, N.C., his son, Mark King and wife, Susan of Winthrop; four grandchildren, Nicholas King, Alexis Pharr, Cassaundra Harmatys and Adam King; and two great-grandchildren, Miriam Pharr and Ezra Pharr. In addition, he leaves a sister, Rita Hale of Sun City Center, Fla.Gary was born Aug. 4, 1933 in Waterville, to Joseph and Marie King, the youngest of four children. Gary attended Waterville schools and was active in sports, including water-skiing, where he earned several regional and state titles. After graduating from Waterville High School, Gary joined the U.S. Navy , serving aboard the USS Tripoli during the Korean War Upon leaving the Navy, Gary returned to Maine, attended the Gates School of Business, graduating with a degree in accounting, married, and settled in Winthrop with his new bride. Gary held several positions in local banks, but eventually took a position with the Maine State Retirement System from which he retired as a director (after serving over 40 years) in 1999.Before and after retirement, Gary was active in several professional and community organizations, serving on the board of the Maine State Employees' Credit Union and as president of the Credit Unions of North America. He was a past commander and a lifetime member of the American Legion. In fact, he was due to receive his 50 year pin this year. Faith was important to Gary, and he was an active member of St. Michael Parish and in particular, St. Francis Xavier Church in Winthrop, where he served on several committees. In addition, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Master Mason with Temple Lodge of Winthrop. He and Liz also regularly volunteered at the Winthrop Soup Kitchen. When not serving others, Gary enjoyed spending time with family and had a keen eye for wood working, often fabricating unique gifts for others.Gary leaves a significant void in the life of his family, friends, and community. We are grateful for his life and will honor his memory.A memorial mass will be held on Saturday June 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, Rte.133 in Winthrop. Burial with military honors will follow in the Glenside Cemetery, Winthrop.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toPALS Animal Shelter188 Case RoadWinthrop 04364 Published in Central Maine on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close