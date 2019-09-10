Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Gardiner , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LITCHFIELD - Gary L. Marsella, 81, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at The Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Lynn, Mass. on Dec. 13, 1937, the oldest son of Emilio and Antonette (Ripicandia) Marsella. He grew up in Lynn where he met his first wife, Louise. They relocated to Maine to raise their five sons. In his early years, he proudly served in the United States Marine Crops., loved traveling, snowmobiling and was once thought to be an avid hunter.He was proud of his Italian heritage, his love for his family and was extremely dedicated to his strong work ethic. He found enjoyment living on Woodbury Pond, operating his backhoe, cruising around the property in his golf cart and spending time with his loved ones. Over the last several years, he worked towards his dream of completing Woodbury Shores Cottages; where his family hoped he would finally retire. He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife Louise Marsella, and a brother John Marsella. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Marsella of Litchfield; five sons Gary Marsella, Jr. of Lewiston, Glenn Marsella and wife Dianna of Cocoa, Fla. Gregg Marsella of Litchfield, Gene Marsella and wife Tammy of Litchfield, Grant Marsella and wife Vanessa of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; a brother Paul Marsella and wife Jackie, a sister Sylvia Morse; seven grandchildren Samantha and husband Brett, Emilio, Dario, Katia, Jamie, Jessica, Joshua; and one great-granddaughter Alexis. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Gardiner. A private family burial will take place in the Friends Cemetery, West Gardiner.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







