MADISON - Gary Gerard Roy, 67, of Madison passed away peacefully on Saturday May 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving children, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.



Gary was born Dec. 26, 1951, in Waterville, Maine, at The Sister's Hospital, to Joseph A. Roy and Adrienne Scully (Belanger) Roy. He graduated from Madison High School in 1970.



Gary was an entrepreneur in Central Maine for many years, most well known for being the owner and operator of Roy's Disposal Service for 25 years, and more recently, owning and operating Mainely Catering.



Gary spent much of his adult life with Anna (Roy) Littlejohn, raising their five children in Madison. He enjoyed being a pillar of his community, and being active in town politics. He loved spending time with his family, making his infamous Tourtiere pies and taffy on the snow, listening to music, and dancing the night away on Saturday nights at local dance halls. Gary shared his love of laughter with everyone he met. He always greeted others with a smile, and a kind word ... or a dirty joke and a wink, with a twinkle in his eye. Gary was also an Honorary Member of the Knights of Columbus.



Gary is survived by his sister, Ghisline Belanger and her husband, Arnold of Skowhegan, his brother, Val Roy and his partner, Raejean Carmichael of North Anson; his five children; Elizabeth Seavey and Heath of Waterville, and their children, Darius, Kloe, Jesse, and Gavin; Joseph Roy and his son, Trenton, of Norridgewock; Christopher Roy and his partner, Carla Franzose, of Madison; Michelle Roy and her daughter, Mackenzie, of Oakland; and Amanda Roy of Waterville; his special "Earth Angel" and significant other, Jill Nichols of Bingham, his close friend and mother of his children, Anna Littlejohn of Madison, as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.



He was predeceased by his parents, as well as six siblings: Mark Roy, Patrick Roy, Robert Roy, Suzanne Levesque, Claudette Morin, and Lisette Francour.



The family would like to thank MaineGeneral Home and Care Hospice staff, the Alfond Center for Health Critical Care Unit medical staff, and specifically the 2West medical staff for the extraordinary care, compassion, knowledge, support and understanding they demonstrated towards us and our dad in his final weeks.



Visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., at Giberson Funeral Home in Madison. The funeral will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Sebastian Parish in Madison, followed by burial at Father Rasles Cemetery. A celebration of life reception at the Madison VFW will immediately follow.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home, Madison. To send an online condolence to Gary's family, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



please consider a donation in Gary's name to Camden National Bank to help with funeral expenses.







