LITCHFIELD - Gary A. Christian, 60, of the Neck Road, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born in Xenia, Ohio on May 23, 1958, the son of Lawrence and Geraldine (Powell) Christian.
Gary graduated from Xenia High School, class of 1976. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country for 17 years, mostly as an aircraft mechanic. He loved working on and collecting cars, motorcycles or anything with an engine. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting firearms, and spending time with his yellow labs Loaf and Shooter.
He is survived by his son, Mark Christian of Litchfield, two daughters, Tara Christian and her husband, Brian of Davenport, Fla., and Kristina Christian and her husband, Mike Webster of Wells; a brother, Larry Christian of Arcanum, Ohio, two sisters, Glenda Miller and her husband, Sam of Arcanum, Ohio, and Penny Helton of Dayton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Lucas, Lindsey, Skye, Kaylee, Joseph and Lilly; also several nieces, nephews and cousins and his companion, Shooter.
Visiting will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 29 in the chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Central Maine from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019