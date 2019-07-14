Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Clancy. View Sign Service Information Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home Inc 110 Limerock St Rockland , ME 04841 (207)-594-4212 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home Inc 110 Limerock St Rockland , ME 04841 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home Inc 110 Limerock St Rockland , ME 04841 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHINA - Gary Clancy, 67, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, lovingly supported by his family after a heroic struggle with cancer. Gary was born in Troy, N.Y. on Nov. 12, 1951. He was the son of John and Rosaline Clancy. Gary graduated from La Salle Institute, a Catholic college preparatory school in New York, studied Liberal Arts at Hudson Valley Community College, received an associate degree in culinary arts from Schenectady Community College, a bachelor's degree in Food Service Administration from SUNY Empire State College and received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from SUNY at Albany.



As a young musician in the '60s and early '70s, Gary had an illustrious career touring the east coast, sharing the stage with or opening for many renown national acts (



Reflections from some of Gary's students may best tell the story of a life well lived: "It is with a heavy heart that I learn about the passing of a man who transformed my life." "Gary was the epitome of cool in every way. His deep voice and soulful, chill presence was complimented by a powerful command of the electric guitar." "He took my young, impressionable mind on a journey into classic rock and blues that still reverberates today, 32 years later." "Gary was my first idol." "He ignited a lifelong passion for the guitar and music in general." "He inspired thousands of students." "Thank you forever- everything I learned, everyone I met." "I'm not sure you ever knew the gravity of the true impact you've had on others." "You will be missed, remembered fondly, never forgotten." "Musical Mentors are more than teachers... They are planters of seeds that will bear the fruit of their musical legacy long after they leave us..." "I will deeply miss you and never forget all the magic you taught me on the guitar." " So long my friend ..." "Gary was always there to answer any music/life questions anytime I called." "One of the greatest men to ever touch my life. And it didn't matter where you fell on the musical knowledge scale Gary never made you feel inferior." "Gary taught me that sometimes as in life the wrong notes are the right choices to get to where you want to be." "He pushed my creativity instead of my technicality. I will always hold my time with him close to my heart." "He ushered in countless non-traditional musicians into the UMA music program with grace, patience and wisdom. He was able to gently push us to expand our boundaries." "Inclusive of everyone at all levels. An amazing teacher and beautiful human being."



Left to honor his memory is his loving wife, Dara Sorchini Clancy; siblings, Jack Clancy and wife, Kelly, Deb Clancy Wager and his brother from another mother, "Texas Joey". Gary will be missed by everyone he touched, his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, the extended Sorchini family and Sugar Shey.



Friends and relatives are invited to visit from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, where a celebration of Gary's life will begin at 4 p.m. As a founding faculty member of Midcoast Music Academy, Gary's passion for music and education will live on through the Gary Clancy Memorial Scholarship Fund. This will help fulfill the mission of allowing any dedicated student to study music regardless of financial constraint. To share a memory or story with Gary's family, please visit their online Book of Memories at



In lieu of flowers



memorial donations may be made to the



Gary Clancy Memorial Scholarship Fund,



by visiting



Midcoast Music Academy



279 Main Street, Suite 5



Rockland, ME 04841







To share a memory or story with Gary's family, please visit their online Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com

