CHELSEA - Gary Alan Jones, 64, passed away April 15, 2019 at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Hospital in Augusta. He was born March 5, 1955 in Augusta, the son of George E. and Dorothy G. (Cyr) Jones.



He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1974. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1975 to 1981 when he was honorably discharged.



On Aug. 12, 2000 he married Sandra Vigue in Chelsea. Gary was employed as an electrician at Bath Iron Works until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the American Legion,the Maine National Guard, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.



Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra (Vigue) Jones of Chelsea; four sons, Severan Jones and wife Amy of New Orleans, La., Robbie Jones of New Orleans, La., Craig Jones of Maine, Tony Jones of Florida, stepdaughter, Angela Cosand and husband Aaron of Pittston; stepson, Daniel Vigue and wife Rhiannon of Augusta; two brothers, Dana Jones and wife Margaret of Raymond, Greg Jones and wife Julie of Boston, Mass.; sister, Judy Crosby of Camden; three grandsons, Carsey Neal-Jones of New Orleans, La., Caleb Cosand of Pittston, and David Vigue of Augusta, granddaughter, Katherine Seagers of Augusta.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the home of Angela Cosand, 125 Nelson Road, Pittston.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.







