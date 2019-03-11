Obituary Guest Book View Sign

EAST MADISON - Gary Abbott Malbon, 73, of East Madison, passed away on Friday March 8, 2019 with his loved ones at his side. Gary was predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Brenda Lagasse Malbon; his parents Abbott and Regina Malbon of Skowhegan; his brother Greg, and his best buddy, Basil (The Baze). He is survived by his sons, Troy and Jason Malbon, his daughter-in-law Sarah; and his two beloved granddaughters, Emma and Abby Malbon. He is also survived by his brother and best friend, Stanley Malbon and his wife Winona, as well as his sister Wanda. He will be dearly missed by his many friends, too numerous to name, including his close friend Patti Clement.Gary went through life "almost perfect" and loved nothing more than walking through the woods with his sons, riding his tractors, and working on any machinery he could get his hands on. He was a confidante and pillar of support to many, and maintained strong and lasting relationships with his childhood friends with whom he loved to laugh and share memories. He was a long time employee of Kirschner Meats in Augusta where he met and made many lifetime friends, and he was heavily involved with the East Madison Historical Society and the Masons.Visiting hours and a Masonic service will be held at Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Avenue in Skowhegan on Saturday, March 16, beginning at 1 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers,memorial donationsmay be made to the:East MadisonHistorical Associationc/o Cathy EdgerlyTreasurer883 East Madison Rd.Madison, ME 04950







Published in Central Maine on Mar. 11, 2019

