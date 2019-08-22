Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anne's Church Free Street Dexter , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary





DEXTER - Galen F. Goulette, 90, died Aug. 20, 2019 at the Maine Veteran's Home in Augusta.Galen was born June 6, 1929, in Dexter, to parents, Alphonse and Anitha (Gilbert) Goulette, originally from St. Joseph de beauce, Quebec. He graduated from N.H. Fay in Dexter in 1948 and the University of Maine in 1953 with a B.A. degree in romance languages. Upon graduating and following two years of service in the U.S. Army , Galen accepted a position as a french teacher at Courser Memorial in Ripley, and then Guilford High School where he taught for nearly 15 years. He subsequently worked as a substitute teacher at Dexter schools for several years during semi-retirement.Galen was a quiet, sincere man who enjoyed his privacy and close friendships in Dexter where he lived most of his adult life. He was a communicant at St. Anne's Catholic Church. He was most at home tending to his flower garden or cutting up firewood in preparation for the long Maine winters. Earlier in his teaching career during summer break, Galen owned and operated Goulette's Saw Mill in Ripley.Galen is survived by two sons, Daniel Goulette of Chelsea and Scott Goulette of West Gardiner; six grandchildren; sister Irene Sevey of Hampden; and several cousins located in Maine and Quebec.He was predeceased by his wife Shirley Goulette of Augusta and three brothers, Gerard Goulette, Roland Goulette, and Raymond "Bill" Goulette, all of Dexter, and a sister Rita Fahey of Bangor.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, August 26, at St. Anne's Church, Free Street, Dexter, with the Rev. Rob Lupo officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff and volunteers at the Maine Veterans Home for their kind and compassionate care.Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com Memorial donations may be made to theMaine Veterans Home310 Cony RoadAugusta, ME 04330 Published in Central Maine on Aug. 22, 2019

