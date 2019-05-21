BINGHAM - Gale Wayne Cuddy 71, passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019.
He was educated at Upper Kennebec Valley High School then served three years in the Navy. He later lived in Connecticut and was a painter with Briggs and Stratton.
Gale is predeceased by parents; brother Frank Cuddy, sister Simone Hinkley; his son Gale Wayne Jr.; and good friend Roger Littlefield.
He is survived by his life partner Donna, brother Edwin Jr. and partner Linda of Jackman; sons Lance and Thomas of Connecticut; a dear sister-in-law Robin of Moscow; grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Gale enjoyed spending time at camp with Donna and grandkids, to them he was Papa Gale. They loved fishing, hunting, gold panning, riding old back road and picking berries.
You will be missed Dearly, Mr.C, Papa Gale, Cuddles and sometimes touch hole.
A graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on the River Road in Solon on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Central Maine on May 21, 2019