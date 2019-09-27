Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Angela Albury. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Nassau Bahamas View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - Gail Angela Albury, 73, of Nassau, Bahamas died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau Bahamas.



Gail was born in Waterville, Maine on Nov. 10, 1945, the daughter of Felix J. and Madeline D. Poullin. She attended Waterville schools and graduated from Waterville High School in 1963.



Gail was employed at the Morning Sentinel for several years after high school until in 1973 Gail married the love of her life, Lowell K. Albury at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterville. Gail moved to Lowell's hometown of Nassau Bahamas where she remained until her passing. Gail was employed by Betty K Import for 20 years and Kelly's Home Centre for 10 years.



Gail was active with her church and with animal rescue groups.



She is predeceased by her husband Lowell, who passed May 2017; and her parents. She is survived by her cousins, Muriel (Stuart) Orr of South Portland, Penny (John) Orr-Wiersma of Fort Myers, Fla., Theresa Helliksen of Jacksonville, N.C., Ellen Grenier, Lorraine LeBlanc, Esther Scott all from Waterville, Danny Giroux from Winslow, Janeanne Fielding from Las Vegas, Ray Giroux from Portland, Nancy Pagurka from Raymond, Shirley Aube from Brunswick, David Giroux from Brewer, and Janet Delile from Fairfield.



A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nassau Bahamas with internment immediately following.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to: The Bahamas



Humane Society







