ST. ALBANS - Fridolf J. Rusgaitis, 87, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home in St. Albans.
Fridolf (Fritz) was born on March 29, 1931, in Waterbury, Conn., the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Blomberg) Rusgaitis. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a tool design maker by trade, working in both Connecticut and California, and was talented in wood and metal making as well. He even built steam engines as a hobby.
Fritz was involved in his community. In years past he was a volunteer firefighter and EMT. He was a 62 year Mason, having dual membership with the Shepherd-Salem #78 Lodge of Naugatuck, Conn. and the Corinthian Lodge #95 of Hartland. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Lions Club. He liked playing card games and enjoyed golfing. He and Wynona loved camping all across the country and traveled extensively for years together.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Wynona Rusgaitis of St. Albans; two sons, Joseph Rusgaitis and wife Tina of North Las Vegas, Nev. and Vincent Rusgaitis and wife Sharon of New Milford, Conn.; three grandchildren: Christina Grimes and husband Antonio, Joseph Mathews and wife Jamie, and Sheila Reuther and husband Christian, all of Connecticut; eight great-grandchildren: Aliyah, Niyanah, Nathan, Derrick, Jonathan, Tyler, Bryce and Kelsi; sister, Betty Scheithe of Connecticut; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Dorothy Bolton.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m., with a Masonic service at 2:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service, with Pastor Ellen Bridge, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. Military honors will be presented for his service to our country.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to:
Grace Linn Memorial
United Methodist Church
PO Box 663
Hartland, Maine 04943
in Fritz's memory
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 11, 2019