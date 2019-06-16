Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick W. Saucier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE / Gibsonton, Fla. - Frederick W. Saucier, 88, passed away on March 16, 2019, at his residence in Gibsonton, Fla.



He was born on Nov. 30, 1930, in Waterville, the son of Lionel and Leatha (Mann) Saucier. He grew up in Vassalboro, the older brother to three sisters, Norma, Anne "Bobbi", and Paulette. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1947 and enlisted in the



Fred proudly served 26 years in the U.S. Marine Corps in active and reserve service and was a veteran of the



Sybil was the love of his life. They married at St Bridget's Church in Vassalboro, and started their incredible adventure together. For 69 years they shared the love of a lifetime, a marriage filled with integrity, unwavering devotion, great joy and accomplishment. Fred centered his life around "Sibbie" and together they raised four children: Crystal, Thomas, Alecia and Jamie. His dedication to his wife, his children, and their families was an inspiration to all who knew them.



Fred retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1971 and accepted a position at Billerica High School in Billerica, Mass., serving as Senior Military Educator and Infantry Officer for the JROTC Leadership program. He was a dedicated teacher and respected mentor to his students, who fondly referred to him as "The Colonel." He taught for 13 years, earning a Bachelor of Science at New Hampshire College along the way.



In 1977, Fred and Sybil bought Green Valley Campground on Webber Pond in Vassalboro. He loved the outdoors and wanted to share his love of camping with others to provide the best family camping experience. He and Sybil made friends out of strangers over the years they owned the campground and created lifelong memories for so many.



After his retirement from teaching in 1984, he and Sybil spent the summers at Green Valley and in the fall, Fred would drive their motorhome to Florida for the winter. They would stay at the FamCamp on MacDill Air Force Base where they reunited with other snow birds. They enjoyed golfing, visiting with friends, going to the local concerts and shows, and relaxing by the beach. Every May, they would make the trip back to Maine to open the campground for another season.



In 2002, after 25 years, Fred and Sybil sold Green Valley to their granddaughter, Tiffany, who owns and operates it today. Fred and Sybil continued to spend the summers on Webber Pond, enjoying retirement, taking afternoon boat rides to scout out the eagle's nest, listening to the loons call, and watching the beautiful sunsets. They cherished the times spent surrounded by family and friends. They moved to Florida full time in 2016. Sybil passed away in September of 2017.



Fred contributed to many charities anonymously, including PBS and the Red Cross. Fred loved life! He loved music, singing and dancing, sailing and skiing, horseshoes and horses. He was a natural athlete and worthy competitor on the tennis and racquetball court, golf course, or playing kickball in the yard. He loved playing bridge, and poker with the guys, as well as cribbage and chess. He was a great listener and advisor who believed in working hard while staying humble. He was a positive influence on so many people in so many ways; he will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Fred was truly one of a kind.



Fred was predeceased by his wife, Sybil; his infant son, Frederick and son-in-law, David.



He is survived by his four children: Crystal, Thomas, Alecia and Jamie; his son-in-law, Jed; eight grandchildren: Jason, Tiffany, Evan, Alivia, Matthew, Phoebe, Ryan and Michael; six great-grandchildren: Samantha, Cameron, Hunter, Hailie, KC, Evan, and Sebastian. Also surviving are his sister, Norma and brother-in-law, Roland, sisters, Anne "Bobbi", and Paulette; many nieces, nephews and caring friends.



A memorial service for Fred and Sybil will be held June 21 at 1300 (1 p.m.) at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. Reception immediately following at The Old Mill Place, 934 Main St., Vassalboro.



Memorial donations



in memory of Fred can be made to:



UNICEF USA



125 Maiden Lane



New York, NY 10038



Website:



www.unicefusa.org







