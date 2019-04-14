Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Paul Grundy Jr.. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Frederick Paul Grundy Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in Augusta on April 9, 2019, after a long term illness.



He was born in Boston, Mass. on May 27, 1947, the son of Frederick Paul Grundy Sr. and Marie (Homer) Grundy. He also had four sisters that have all passed away. Marie Schultz (Grundy), Nancy Xavier (Grundy), Dorothy Mounce (Grundy), Jacqueline Bachofner (Grundy).



He was a sergeant in the army and served in the



Frederick loved animals and all wildlife. He also loved traveling, fishing, hunting, and camping. He took his two daughters on many travel adventures when they were young.



He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela R. Grundy and Stacy M. Grundy, both of Sanford; his grandchildren, Hannah and Isaac Grundy and Miranda, Kaylee and Dominick Tarnowski; and his great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Aiken. He is also survived by many nieces, cousins and nephews. He was loved by a lot of people.



He chose not to have any services. His wish was to be cremated and have his ashes spreads around in some of his favorite places.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta



If anyone would like to make any memorial donations, he loved animals so a donation made to: Kennebunk Animal



Welfare Society



would be great.



He would like that.







