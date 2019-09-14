Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick J. Vermillion Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ATLANTA, Ga. - Frederick J. Vermillion Jr., 89, of Atlanta passed away in the comfort of his home on August 12, 2019. He was born Nov. 15, 1929 to the late Frederick and Pearle (Lyon) Vermillion. He was united in marriage to Geraldine Cyr on August 27, 1955.



Receiving a bachelor's degree from the University of Maine and a PhD in chemistry from the Institute of Paper Chemistry in Appleton, Wisc., Fred spent his entire working life in the paper industry, from general labor in Maine at the age of 15, to upper management at Georgia-Pacific's world headquarters in Atlanta.



Fred served his country as a navigator/bombardier in the Air Force where he flew over 50 missions in Korea. He lived in 13 US states, stayed overnight in all 50 states, and between work and retirement, traveled to over 60 countries throughout his life. He was a life master duplicate bridge player, developed a passion for photography, and became an early adopter of new technologies and the internet. Fred was known for his dry sense of humor. He loved to tell stories and brag about his "progeny."



After moving to Atlanta In 1987, Fred and Gerry joined the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta and quickly became active in the community. During his retirement, Fred became an avid hiker, especially in the mountains of North Georgia. He acquired his scuba certification at age 65 and enjoyed 200 dives around the world. Among his favorite experiences were his whitewater rafting trips down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. Fred also enjoyed taking his beloved grandchildren on trips abroad.



After doing some family history research in the mid-2000s, Fred connected with the family of his half-brother whom he never met, Frederick Knack. The extended Knack family resides on the West Coast.



Fred is survived by his two loving daughters, Cynthia (Donald) Foster and Cheryl (Tony) Knuppel; his grandchildren Tony Jr. (Anandi) Knuppel, Eric (Kim) Knuppel, Stephanie (Erin Wichmann) Knuppel, Avianna Foster, and Jovan Foster. He was also fortunate enough to meet his three special great-grandchildren, Gus, Anton, and Ana. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, Gerry's extended family, and countless friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Gerry, and his brother Tom.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful people of Sacred Journeys Hospice and Personal Care of Atlanta. A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of his 90th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Atlanta. As per his wishes, his ashes will be spread in Maine at a later date.







Published in Central Maine on Sept. 14, 2019

