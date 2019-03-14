Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick J. "Freddie" Turlo. View Sign

AUGUSTA - Our beloved uncle, Freddie Turlo, passed away on March 11, 2019 from complications due to surgery. He was born in Winslow, on March 17, 1928, the fifth child of Adolph Karol Turlo and Anna Siemienas Turlo. His parents had immigrated to the United States in 1912 from the Russian partition of the Lithuanian-Polish Commonwealth.



He graduated from Winslow High School in 1945, followed by a brief stint of work for Hollingsworth and Whitney Paper Company.



In March 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and proudly served until his retirement in 1966. He served aboard the cutters Mahoning, Half Moon, Cape Gull, Sassafras, Clover and Spar. While in Alaska his ship was stationed at Adak in the Aleutian Islands, servicing aids to navigation from Attu to Naknek and from Dutch Harbor to Point Hope. While there, he also crossed the International Date Line and the Arctic Circle. His final tour was as Group Commander, Quoddy Head at Lubec and Jonesport.



Following his Coast Guard service, Freddie was employed by the Maine DOT in the Bridge Division, later the Bridge Design Section. He retired from MDOT in 1987. He enjoyed attending the monthly MDOT retirees dinners held at various restaurants around the state.



In 1983, he traveled to the Soviet Union, first to Leningrad and then to Vilnius, Lithuania, where he was warmly greeted by his seven cousins and their families. After leaving Lithuania, he made a memorable train trip to Warsaw, Poland, and then to Gdansk and the Hel Peninsula. He was able to see the Lenin Shipyard where Poland's overthrow of communism originated.



He traveled to Lithuania again in 1991 after Lithuania gained independence from the Soviet Union. He went to eastern Lithuania for an emotional visit to his father's village and to see the house where his father was born and lived.



Freddie was a summer resident of Bickford Cove on China Lake for over 49 years. He enjoyed the company of many seasonal friends and neighbors. His camp was the scene of many happy family gatherings.



Freddie was a member of the Maine Association of Retirees, Coast Guard CWO Association, and past treasurer and secretary of the Saint Andrews Men's Club. He was also past treasurer and president of the Slavophile Society.



Freddie was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Philomene Turlo Coates, Michaelina, August, and Alphonse Turlo.



He is survived by his brother Gus' children, Bill, Pat, Anne, Tim, Claire, Mary and Tom, and by his brother Al's children, Steve, Joy, Cass and Matt, and their families; also his two sisters-in-law, Doris Turlo of Torrance, Calif., and Theresa Turlo of Clinton.



Visitation will be at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St. in Waterville, on Thursday, March 14, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Church, 26 Monument St. in Winslow at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15.



An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at



Those who wish to may make donations to Freddie's favorite charity, St. John Regional Catholic School, in lieu of flowers.







AUGUSTA - Our beloved uncle, Freddie Turlo, passed away on March 11, 2019 from complications due to surgery. He was born in Winslow, on March 17, 1928, the fifth child of Adolph Karol Turlo and Anna Siemienas Turlo. His parents had immigrated to the United States in 1912 from the Russian partition of the Lithuanian-Polish Commonwealth.He graduated from Winslow High School in 1945, followed by a brief stint of work for Hollingsworth and Whitney Paper Company.In March 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and proudly served until his retirement in 1966. He served aboard the cutters Mahoning, Half Moon, Cape Gull, Sassafras, Clover and Spar. While in Alaska his ship was stationed at Adak in the Aleutian Islands, servicing aids to navigation from Attu to Naknek and from Dutch Harbor to Point Hope. While there, he also crossed the International Date Line and the Arctic Circle. His final tour was as Group Commander, Quoddy Head at Lubec and Jonesport.Following his Coast Guard service, Freddie was employed by the Maine DOT in the Bridge Division, later the Bridge Design Section. He retired from MDOT in 1987. He enjoyed attending the monthly MDOT retirees dinners held at various restaurants around the state.In 1983, he traveled to the Soviet Union, first to Leningrad and then to Vilnius, Lithuania, where he was warmly greeted by his seven cousins and their families. After leaving Lithuania, he made a memorable train trip to Warsaw, Poland, and then to Gdansk and the Hel Peninsula. He was able to see the Lenin Shipyard where Poland's overthrow of communism originated.He traveled to Lithuania again in 1991 after Lithuania gained independence from the Soviet Union. He went to eastern Lithuania for an emotional visit to his father's village and to see the house where his father was born and lived.Freddie was a summer resident of Bickford Cove on China Lake for over 49 years. He enjoyed the company of many seasonal friends and neighbors. His camp was the scene of many happy family gatherings.Freddie was a member of the Maine Association of Retirees, Coast Guard CWO Association, and past treasurer and secretary of the Saint Andrews Men's Club. He was also past treasurer and president of the Slavophile Society.Freddie was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Philomene Turlo Coates, Michaelina, August, and Alphonse Turlo.He is survived by his brother Gus' children, Bill, Pat, Anne, Tim, Claire, Mary and Tom, and by his brother Al's children, Steve, Joy, Cass and Matt, and their families; also his two sisters-in-law, Doris Turlo of Torrance, Calif., and Theresa Turlo of Clinton.Visitation will be at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St. in Waterville, on Thursday, March 14, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Church, 26 Monument St. in Winslow at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15.An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at gallantfh.com Those who wish to may make donations to Freddie's favorite charity, St. John Regional Catholic School, in lieu of flowers. Funeral Home Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.

10 Elm St.

Waterville , ME 04901

207-873-3393 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close