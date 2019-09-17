JONESBORO - Fred P. Trafton, 93, died peacefully with family on Sept. 11, 2019. Fred was born in Gardiner, the son of Josephine (Smith) and Lorimer Trafton. He attended Maine Maritime Academy and was a graduate of Bentley College. He served four years in the U.S. Navy and was an officer. After the war he lived in Massachusetts and began his career as an engineer, specializing in metallurgy. He worked for Bethlehem Steel in East Boston and then Reed and Prince in Worcester, Mass. Fred was passionate about nature and always had a productive garden of fruits, vegetables and flowers. He moved to New Hampshire in 1977 and remained there until 1995. Fred worked for Joy Manufacturing in Claremont, N.H. He lived in Acworth, N.H. with his family on 100 acres of land that had old quarries, he carved out a section for sheep farming and began his lifelong love of Corgis.In 1995 he followed his heart back to Maine and the ocean. In Jonesboro, on a beautiful spot on the ocean, Fred built a large garden, many flower beds and yearly expanded his berry bushes. He observed and encouraged all types of birds to visit the spot he had lovingly created. He tended numerous feeders, even climbed a ladder daily, well into his 90s to protect one from raccoons.He treasured his trips to Swan's Island to visit family. A pastime that brought great pleasure was antiquing and the hunt for beach treasures. Fred volunteered for many years as a senior companion and served as town assessor. He has always been an avid Red Sox fan and fortunately got to witness the curse reversed. Above all, Fred was a kind, compassionate gentleman. He was truly a mainstay of our nation's finest generation.Fred is survived by his children, Timothy J. Trafton of Swan's Island and Dexter, Margaret V. Trafton of Ashburnham, Mass., Sarah E. Trafton Anderson of Gardner, Mass., Amy P. Trafton of Tremont, Matthew M. Trafton of Princeton, Mass. and Fred (Prescott) P. Trafton of Acworth, N.H.; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his children, Fred is survived by his brothers, Lorimer "Doc" Trafton of Gardiner, and William "Jack" Trafton and his wife, Kathleen of Boothbay.Fred will be remembered fondly by his dear friend, Ruth Nutell, who now resides in Charlotte.There will be an interment at the Fairbanks Cemetery in West Gardiner, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019. Condolences for the Trafton family may be expressed by visiting his tribute page at www.bragdonkelley.com.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 17, 2019