Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery Route 16 Rangeley , ME Memorial Gathering Following Services Bald Mountain Camps Resort Oquossoc, , ME

WINTHROP - Fred A. Carlton passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was born on Oct. 11, 1933 in Rangeley, the youngest of seven children to Lynwood and Nellie Marie (Simensen) Carlton.



Fred graduated from Rangeley High School in 1953 and joined the United States Air Force that fall. He was stationed in Japan for two years of that service. After returning to civilian life, Fred worked for his brother in Farmington as a television technician.



In August of 1959 he married the love of his life, Ann Lindsay Foshay, and after having two children they moved to Milo where Fred continued television sales and service at Foshay Furniture Store. In 1971 they moved to Winthrop and took over both George the Tailor and The Dairy Delight and established Foshay-Carlton Cards and Gifts in partnership with Herbert and Enid Foshay. The Gift Shop is still open after 48 years.



Fred loved a good hand of bridge or hand and foot. In his high school and service years Fred was a terror on the dance floor when the Jitterbug and Foxtrot were the rage. As a youth he loved to fish, hunt, play basketball and swim in the Rangeley lakes region. But in later years he was most passionate about his business in Winthrop. Fred dearly loved helping customers find that special gift, and loved locating new treasures for the shop. He mourned the Walmart and Amazon years and spoke often of the devastating impact on our country. In more recent years Fred was physically unable to fully participate in the store though he was still very passionate about it and still opened up in the morning. Above all, Fred loved a good laugh.



He is predeceased by his parents; and five siblings. His brother Lynwood ("Tweet") Carlton lives in Wilton, Maine.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ann Foshay Carlton; son Kevin A. Carlton and fiancée Julie Hamner, daughter Deborah Penney and husband Ryan; grandson Brian J. Carlton and wife Lynn, grandson Patrick L. Carlton; great -grandchildren Jasmine and Emmerick Carlton; nephew Rick Carlton and wife Lorraine, nephew Marty Carlton and wife Donna, niece Donna Sue Carlton; and several grand nieces and nephews.



A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on Route 16 in Rangeley followed by an informal lunch at Bald Mountain Camps Resort in Oquossoc, Maine.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



Winthrop Food Pantry at



or via mail at



P.O. Box 82



Winthrop, ME 04364



or to a charity



of your choice







