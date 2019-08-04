Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Roy Dore Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Frank Roy Dore, Jr., known by many as Sonny and Papa, 90, of Skowhegan, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 1, 2019.



Frank was married to Pauline M. Comeau on June 28, 1952; they were married 66 years. She died Dec. 22, 2018.



Frank was born in Skowhegan on Dec. 1, 1928. He attended Skowhegan schools. After retiring from New Balance Shoe factory he enjoyed an additional 12 years working as ground maintenance staff at Goodwill-Hinckley School. Frank was proud to serve in the National Guard for many years.



He was an avid sports fan, amateur photographer, enjoyed bowling, music, gardening and traveling. He was also actively involved with his many nieces and nephews over the years attending sports and school events.



He is survived by his brothers Maurice Dore and wife Susan of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., Arnold Dore and wife Joanne of Skowhegan, and a sister Rosalie Spencer of Skowhegan.



Frank was predeceased by his wife, Pauline M. Dore; his parents Frank Dore, Sr. and Katherine Dore; brother David Dore, sisters Lois Moody, Laura Dostie and Lorraine White.



Papa is remembered like a grandfather by Sherry Dubay, Andy Hopkins, Darrin LaBarge, Sr., and Darrin LaBarge, Jr. He is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



The family is grateful for the special attentiveness given to Frank by sister-in-law Donna Bouchard. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Cedar Ridge Nursing Home and Redington-Fairview General Hospital for their unsurpassed care and kindness.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at the St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison, with Father Jim officiating with internment at the St. Sebastian Cemetery on Father Rasle Road after the service.



Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville, Road, Skowhegan.







