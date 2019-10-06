Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank L. Dumais Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SACO - Frank L. Dumais Sr., 92, of Saco, formerly of Augusta, Maine and Winthrop, Mass., passed away in his sleep on Oct. 2, 2019 after a long illness with Alzheimer's. He was born in Caribou on July 31, 1927, son to the late Wilfred and Martha (Vermette) Dumais.Frank proudly served in the US Navy during the latter part of World War II onboard the destroyer USS Bristol and went on to serve many years in the naval reserve. Frank's work career started at Bates Manufacturing in Augusta and worked his way up to the sales force in Boston, Mass. After Bates closed, Frank went to work for East Boston Savings Bank and became their chief security officer.Frank is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lorraine G. Dumais; his son, Frank L. Dumais Jr. and his wife Karen of Saco; five grandchildren, David Dumais and his wife Sahra, Brian Dumais and his wife Susan, Amanda Smith and her husband Steve, Janelle Lemay and her husband Bill and Valarie Conley and her husband Matthew; his seven great-grandchildren, whom he enjoyed very much, Anna Dumais, Lucian Dumais, Aaron Dumais, Andrew Conley, Judah Dumais, Lauren Dumais and Benjamin Dumais; his sisters, Iris Olson, Roberta (Bobbie) Audett, Jeanine (Neno) Dulac and Noreen (Nini) Waycott.Frank was predeceased by his daughter, Suzanne Dumais; his sisters, Rita Dumais and Delores (Lolly) Coffin and his brother, Reginald (Reggie) Dumais.Frank had an infectious personality with a great love of life. He will be greatly missed by many.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Augusta where he will be interred – 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta.To view Frank's memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit







