AUGUSTA - Frank L. Anderson, Jr., 87, of Augusta died Sunday, July 21, 2019 Comfortably of natural causes at MaineGeneral Rehab and Long-Term Care at Gray Birch. He was born in Portland on April 21, 1932 the son of Frank L. Anderson, Sr. and Margaret (Marshall) Anderson. Frank worked for Esso Standard Oil in South Portland, then went to work as a salesman for Bailey Auto Supply in Portland, when the company was sold, Frank and his wife Jeri bought the Gardiner location known as Anderson Auto Supply. Frank suffered from a brain aneurism and overcame that and returned to work until his second aneurism where he would overcome his loss of speech, learning how to deal with limited movement and then went to work with Health Reach as a counselor.He was a 57-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous and his dedication to the principles of A.A. was primary in his life. Frank helped many people in their recovery and as a result it helped him with his disability.Frank leaves behind his youngest brother John Eric Anderson and wife Rosemary, who he was very fond of; a son and two daughters. He will be missed greatly.At his request there will be no services.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on July 24, 2019