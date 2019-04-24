Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank John Dorso. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RIO RICO, Ariz. - Frank John Dorso left this world peacefully at home in Rio Rico, Ariz. on April 18, 2019.



Born in Gardiner, Aug. 5, 1948, to James Anthony Dorso and Gloria (Griffin) Dorso. He graduated Gardiner Area High School in the great class of 1966. He had a successful career as a truck driver and broker spanning 40-plus years, following the tomato crops each year, he made friends in all sorts of places- Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, and California to name a few.



Colorful, charismatic and more than a little bit of a wild side, Frankie lived a full life and he lived it his way, raising hell around the country for more than six decades. He loved Jack Daniels, guns, hunting, fishing and the company of the ladies. He was a collector of Indian artifacts, coins, chocolate pots and antiques. He loved "stuff"- a Dorso family trait. An avid outdoorsman, Frank fished and hunted regularly in Maine, Montana, Colorado and Wyoming- moose, deer, caribou, elk, mule deer, buffalo and Marlin mounts adorn his walls. He acquired a zebra and wildebeest on a hunt in Africa, one of his favorite adventures with his father.



He loved country music, the Florida State Seminoles and the New England Patriots. He wore his Tom Brady #12 jersey during his final hours.



He is predeceased by his parents, whom he loved and admired.



He is survived by his daughter, Jona Cole and her husband, Richard of Naples Fla.; a granddaughter, Molly Suttie; great-granddaughter, Halcyon LaRochelle; his sisters, Gina LaVerdiere and husband Tom, Carmen McCurdy and Maria Dorso; nephews, David McCurdy, Thomas LaVerdiere, Andrew LaVerdiere, James Dorso, Alexander Dorso and Jared Healey and niece, Alissa Di Marco. He was especially close, more like a brother to his cousin, Tony Dorso from Connecticut.



There will be no official memorial service, but Frank wanted folks to celebrate his life with a big old party, so all you folks at the Depot (Maine) the Bottom (Quincey, Fla.) Hilda's Bar (Rio Rico, Ariz.) and Cowgirl Ugly (Tubac, Ariz.) tell a story, have a laugh and raise a glass.







