Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 Funeral service 11:00 AM Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services 191 Hartland Ave Pittsfield , ME 04967 Committal Following Services Rogers Cemetery Rogers Road Troy , ME

TROY - Frances H. Powell, 71, died peacefully on July 16, 2019, in Pittsfield.



She was born on Jan. 23, 1948, in Hartland, a daughter of Willis and Printhia (Thurston) Dunton Sr. She attended Maine Central Institute and graduated from Smithtown High School in New York with the class of 1966. She owned and operated a dairy farm on the Snakeroot Road in Pittsfield for many years.



Frances was a fun, happy woman. She loved being able to take care of her son, Willie. She was always on the go, loved her animals, and enjoyed her lifestyle on her farm in Troy. She was a wonderful dancer and liked playing her harmonica.



She is survived by her daughter, Katherine "Kat" Minkevich of Reseda, Calif., her son, Willis Powell of Troy; grandson, Dustin Holtham of Troy; siblings, Willis Dunton and companion, Patty Curtis of Dixmont, Betty Goding and husband, Ray of Pittsfield, Frank Dunton and wife, Linda of Burnham, and Merlon Reynolds and companion, Tina of Madison, sister-in-law, Rena Dunton of Burnham; niece, who was more like a sister, Jeannette Cook and husband, Steve of Florida; many nieces and nephews; a very best friend, Peg Byrne of Troy and a close family friend, Carrie Sanborn of Garland.



She was predeceased by her husband, Fred Powell; son, Kosty Minkevich; siblings, Gene Dunton, Darrell Dunton, Mary Albert, Ruth Grosso, Roland Reynolds, Gloria Small, Julie Nelson, and Donald Dunton.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, July 22, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23 at the funeral home. A committal will immediately follow at the Rogers Cemetery, Rogers Road in Troy. A gathering will be held at the home of Travis and Kim Dunton, 100 Mount Road, Burnham. All are welcome.



