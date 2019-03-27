Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RANDOLPH - Francis "Sonny" Gamache, 85, of Randolph, died peacefully of natural causes, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home, with his close friends by his side.



Sonny was born on June 3, 1933, in Bristol, N.H., son to Rosario and Lena (Beaunoyer) Gamache. He grew up in Gardiner and graduated from Gardiner Area High School. Sonny enlisted in the United States



Sonny was a long standing member of the Gardiner



In his younger years, Sonny was an avid skier and spent countless weekends at Sugarloaf. His skiing prowess could also be witnessed on Cobbossee Lake, at Emery's Grove. "Camp David" was a place Sonny frequented through the 60s and 70s, always having a great time surrounded by friends. Basketball games where Brian's homemade backboard took a thrashing, numerous 4th of July gatherings, live music, and endless laughter were enjoyed by all who attended. No invitation was required, it was "the more the merrier"...and the honor system, 25 cents a glass.



Sonny was often the volunteer workhorse behind the scenes. He'd head to Sugarloaf for the weekend, arriving early so he could shovel the new staircases. He'd arrive at Camp David long before the festivities were underway, stocking up camp with all the necessary supplies. He had a work ethic and devotion of the sort that came with no glory. He didn't seek accolades or praise, he just did what he loved to do.



Sonny spent his life as a jolly fixture in the Gardiner-Randolph community. His favorite pastime was making his rounds in his maroon Chevy truck, to the homes of his many friends. He always had a cooler in his back seat full of beer to share. He was a regular at many local businesses, where he would strike up conversations with anyone he encountered. His pickup was his second home, and it displayed new dents and scrapes with each year that went by. Sonny paid no mind to the occasional snow bank or rock. The aesthetics of his truck were of no concern, as long it got him where he needed to go.



Sonny was also known as "Mister" to some of his lifelong friends. He was number one fan of his beloved friend Bob, whose endless projects he followed regularly. He made it his business to stay apprised of the work of Bob and his brother Norman, and would monitor their progress daily. He would then give detailed, updated reports to his friends. He was full of compliments and shared them with what was truly a "twinkle in his eye." "Mister" was family to Bob and Jeannie for many years and created his own unique daily rituals at their home. He always left his "calling card," and kept everyone laughing.



Sonny was content and fulfilled living a minimalist lifestyle. His material possessions were few, yet he wanted for nothing. He held his "adopted" family in the highest esteem. He loved to do favors for those he cared about, and they were usually the tedious, less pleasant tasks that he would volunteer for, and do with a smile. In fact, he always wore a smile. Sonny complained about nothing, including the eventual decline of his health. As his discomfort became visible to others, he would deny any pain or need for assistance and go about his business. He'd throw his walker in the back of his truck like it was a feather, then get himself situated and drive off. On the occasions he did accept help, he was bossy and to the point, in the most endearing way.



Sonny is survived by daughter, Erin Gamache, of Farmingdale; friend and "brother" of 60 years, Brian Jenkins, of Kents Hill; dear friend, Thomas Callahan, of China, Bob and Jeannie Miville and family, of Farmingdale, cherished friend of 40 years, Liz Pelletier-Snider, of Phoenix, Ariz., and the community he so loved.



He was predeceased in death by his parents, Rosario and Lena Gamache, and his "adopted" mother, whom he cherished, Connie Bears.



Sonny will be missed by many, and his passing leaves a void for those who adored him. Sonny, "Mister," was salt of the earth, truly one of a kind.



A spring graveside service with full military will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, followed by a Celebration Life. A date and time to be announced.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







RANDOLPH - Francis "Sonny" Gamache, 85, of Randolph, died peacefully of natural causes, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home, with his close friends by his side.Sonny was born on June 3, 1933, in Bristol, N.H., son to Rosario and Lena (Beaunoyer) Gamache. He grew up in Gardiner and graduated from Gardiner Area High School. Sonny enlisted in the United States Army in 1954, and served in Germany. Upon his return, he was a mechanic at Shep's Garage in Randolph, and worked for Ned Harvey Ice Company in Gardiner. He was a man of many jobs throughout the community. His employment at the Randolph Redemption Center was his most recent job, to which he was generous of his time, even after he finally retired.Sonny was a long standing member of the Gardiner Elks Club , the Augusta and Gardiner Lions Clubs, the American Legion Post #4, and the Gardiner Knights of Columbus. He is remembered by many as an active and devoted member of the Gardiner Area High School football "chain gang" for 60 years strong. He never missed a game, home or away, rain, sleet or snow.In his younger years, Sonny was an avid skier and spent countless weekends at Sugarloaf. His skiing prowess could also be witnessed on Cobbossee Lake, at Emery's Grove. "Camp David" was a place Sonny frequented through the 60s and 70s, always having a great time surrounded by friends. Basketball games where Brian's homemade backboard took a thrashing, numerous 4th of July gatherings, live music, and endless laughter were enjoyed by all who attended. No invitation was required, it was "the more the merrier"...and the honor system, 25 cents a glass.Sonny was often the volunteer workhorse behind the scenes. He'd head to Sugarloaf for the weekend, arriving early so he could shovel the new staircases. He'd arrive at Camp David long before the festivities were underway, stocking up camp with all the necessary supplies. He had a work ethic and devotion of the sort that came with no glory. He didn't seek accolades or praise, he just did what he loved to do.Sonny spent his life as a jolly fixture in the Gardiner-Randolph community. His favorite pastime was making his rounds in his maroon Chevy truck, to the homes of his many friends. He always had a cooler in his back seat full of beer to share. He was a regular at many local businesses, where he would strike up conversations with anyone he encountered. His pickup was his second home, and it displayed new dents and scrapes with each year that went by. Sonny paid no mind to the occasional snow bank or rock. The aesthetics of his truck were of no concern, as long it got him where he needed to go.Sonny was also known as "Mister" to some of his lifelong friends. He was number one fan of his beloved friend Bob, whose endless projects he followed regularly. He made it his business to stay apprised of the work of Bob and his brother Norman, and would monitor their progress daily. He would then give detailed, updated reports to his friends. He was full of compliments and shared them with what was truly a "twinkle in his eye." "Mister" was family to Bob and Jeannie for many years and created his own unique daily rituals at their home. He always left his "calling card," and kept everyone laughing.Sonny was content and fulfilled living a minimalist lifestyle. His material possessions were few, yet he wanted for nothing. He held his "adopted" family in the highest esteem. He loved to do favors for those he cared about, and they were usually the tedious, less pleasant tasks that he would volunteer for, and do with a smile. In fact, he always wore a smile. Sonny complained about nothing, including the eventual decline of his health. As his discomfort became visible to others, he would deny any pain or need for assistance and go about his business. He'd throw his walker in the back of his truck like it was a feather, then get himself situated and drive off. On the occasions he did accept help, he was bossy and to the point, in the most endearing way.Sonny is survived by daughter, Erin Gamache, of Farmingdale; friend and "brother" of 60 years, Brian Jenkins, of Kents Hill; dear friend, Thomas Callahan, of China, Bob and Jeannie Miville and family, of Farmingdale, cherished friend of 40 years, Liz Pelletier-Snider, of Phoenix, Ariz., and the community he so loved.He was predeceased in death by his parents, Rosario and Lena Gamache, and his "adopted" mother, whom he cherished, Connie Bears.Sonny will be missed by many, and his passing leaves a void for those who adored him. Sonny, "Mister," was salt of the earth, truly one of a kind.A spring graveside service with full military will be held at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, followed by a Celebration Life. A date and time to be announced.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Staples Funeral Service

53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

(207) 582-3102 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close