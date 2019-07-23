Guest Book View Sign Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 18 River St Bingham , ME 04920 (207)-672-5563 Graveside service 1:00 PM Evergreen Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

MADISON - On Monday, July 15, 2019, Francine Berry passed away peacefully at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center, Madison, with family at her side.



We would like to give a special thanks to Felix Quirion, mom's companion for nearly the last three decades, for taking such great care of her and being by her side right until the end. You will always be family to us. Thank you to all of the nursing home, and hospital staff for taking such good care of her during the last few months. Thank you to all who came and visited her at the nursing home, especially to Liz, Gwynne and the kids. Francine always spoke so highly of your kids Gwynne, and it meant the whole to her how much you all stopped by.



Francine was born Jan. 26, 1934, in Bingham, where she grew up and married Guy C. Berry Jr. in the early 1950s. Together they built Berry's General Store in West Forks, Maine in 1963, where they both worked seven days a week. Francine worked the front counter, made all of the cooler sandwiches, and operated the bottle redemption center. Francine also drove the local school bus for 28 years. Time to relax was very seldom, but in the early years she and her husband "Cliff" spent a lot of time with there six children. They would often take them to the beach at Parlin Pond, fishing the Kennebec River, and picnics up in the woods behind the store.



Francine was a wonderful cook, and she took pride in all of her meals. Three meals a day for the family was consistent, as well as clean clothes, and a warm home. She was the best mother her family could ask for. She enjoyed watching sports on tv, and was a big fan of The Celtics and The Red Sox. Francine was a very strong women. Losing multiple children, and grandchildren, she still found it in her to show happiness around her friends and family. She always had a special place for her cat(s), and feeding all of the animals outside, birds, squirrels, deer. Mom, we will always have you on our minds, and love you forever.



Francine was preceded in death by her father Vinal Bridges, and mother Bertha Bridges; husband Guy C. Berry Jr., brother Lee Bridges, sister Merlene Gourd; sons Michael A. Berry, Jeffery A. Berry, Ronald G. Berry, daughter Linda J. Robinson, son-in-law Robert Robinson; grandchildren Mandy Rich, and Dustin A. Berry,



She is survived by her significant other Felix Quirion, brother Butch Bridges, sister Prisilla O'Neal; son Gordon C. Berry, daughter Darlene M. Robinson, daughters-in-law Carol Berry, Joanne Berry, Carol Bell, Liz King, grandchildren Gwynne Berry, Natasha Robinson, Garnett and Sally Robinson, Laurie Robinson, Brian and Joanna Berry, Jimmy Robinson, Bobby Robinson, Mike Berry, Darcy Jo Berry, Gordon and Oil Berry, Brandon Berry and Jillian Berry, Brian and Michelle Thayer; and many great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, followed by a lunch get together at The First Congregational Church in Bingham. All are welcomed and we look forward to seeing many family and friends to remember her life.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the local humane society







