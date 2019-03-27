Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MADISON - Frances R. Bouchard, 73, of Madison, went home with the Lord and joined her late husband on Monday, March 18, 2019, comfortably at home, surrounded her her family and friends.



Fran was born on Feb. 8, 1946 in Skowhegan, a daughter of Maxime and Lillian (Cote) LeBlanc. She was educated in the local schools. Following graduation, she attended Plus School of Business in Portland.



Mrs. Bouchard was employed for more than 30 years as a customer service representative and supervisor with TDS Communication in the North Anson office. Following her retirement, she work several part time jobs to stay busy and active.



Anyone who knew Fran, knows that she loved the summers at her camp on North Pond and her winters in Port St. Lucie, Fla., where she made numerous new friends.



She loved the outdoors, kayaking, hiking, bike rides, she also enjoyed cross country skiing, dancing, trips to the casino and was always ready for a poker game. Spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy.



She was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, Walter who passed away in 2012; and by her two brothers, Martin and Michael LeBlanc.



Frances is survived by her daughter, Sherry Emery, her husband Robbie and their children, Rhett and Hillary McKenney and Cody and Ryan Emery, all of Madison. Her daughter, Sherril Bouchard and her children, Madison and Nathan Perkins, also of Madison. She is also survived by her sisters, Maxine Law and her husband, Michael of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Jane Ann Rollins and her husband, Mickey of Georgia and Bonnie Bearor and her husband, Terry of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.



The family would like to acknowledge that Fran left behind two very good friends, Elaine Charron of Madison and Rachel Welch of Embden. They were by her side, giving love and support until the end.



A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Main Street, Madison. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the American Legion Hall in Madison.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



The family would like to request, in lieu of flowers, please consider a



donation to the



American Legion



Women's Auxiliary



Scholarship Fund,



P.O. Box 144,



Madison, Maine 04950







MADISON - Frances R. Bouchard, 73, of Madison, went home with the Lord and joined her late husband on Monday, March 18, 2019, comfortably at home, surrounded her her family and friends.Fran was born on Feb. 8, 1946 in Skowhegan, a daughter of Maxime and Lillian (Cote) LeBlanc. She was educated in the local schools. Following graduation, she attended Plus School of Business in Portland.Mrs. Bouchard was employed for more than 30 years as a customer service representative and supervisor with TDS Communication in the North Anson office. Following her retirement, she work several part time jobs to stay busy and active.Anyone who knew Fran, knows that she loved the summers at her camp on North Pond and her winters in Port St. Lucie, Fla., where she made numerous new friends.She loved the outdoors, kayaking, hiking, bike rides, she also enjoyed cross country skiing, dancing, trips to the casino and was always ready for a poker game. Spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy.She was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, Walter who passed away in 2012; and by her two brothers, Martin and Michael LeBlanc.Frances is survived by her daughter, Sherry Emery, her husband Robbie and their children, Rhett and Hillary McKenney and Cody and Ryan Emery, all of Madison. Her daughter, Sherril Bouchard and her children, Madison and Nathan Perkins, also of Madison. She is also survived by her sisters, Maxine Law and her husband, Michael of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Jane Ann Rollins and her husband, Mickey of Georgia and Bonnie Bearor and her husband, Terry of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.The family would like to acknowledge that Fran left behind two very good friends, Elaine Charron of Madison and Rachel Welch of Embden. They were by her side, giving love and support until the end.A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Main Street, Madison. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the American Legion Hall in Madison.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com The family would like to request, in lieu of flowers, please consider adonation to theAmerican LegionWomen's AuxiliaryScholarship Fund,P.O. Box 144,Madison, Maine 04950 Funeral Home Giberson Funeral Home

40 Maple Street

Madison , ME 04950

207-696-8081 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close