WINDSOR - Frances N. Brann, 78, went home to be with her Lord peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health. She was born on Feb. 11, 1941, the daughter of the late Leland and Doris James of Chelsea. She was one of 16 siblings, with only five now surviving.



Mrs. Brann was a graduate of Erskine Academy and was a homemaker for most of her life.



She was predeceased by a son, Mark E. Brann, Sr.



Frances will be lovingly remembered by her loving husband of 51 years, Clarence Brann; a son, Roland Dyer Jr. and his wife, Tracy, and family of Wiscasset, her daughter, Joyce Gilbert and her husband, Ralph and sons of Chelsea, and her son, Pat Brann and his wife, Kim and family of Vassalboro; her four living siblings: Janice Sirois of Connecticut, Donald James, Sr. and Jean Cunningham and husband, Ronald, of Pittston, David James and companion, Hope Plummer, of Windsor; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to give a special "thank you" to MaineGeneral Medical Center CCU and Dr. Isaac and 2 West for their compassionate care.



At her request, there will be a private family graveside service at a later date.



Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Road, Route 32, Windsor, Maine, 04363



