TAUNTON, Mass. - Mrs. Frances M. (Crimell) Hunton , a longtime resident of Taunton, passed Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey T. Hunton. Frances was born 59 years ago in San Diego, Calif. on Feb. 4, 1960, to Maria (Palafox) Hernandez and the late Jon Crimmel.
Mrs. Hunton was employed by the V.A. Hospital as a human resources representative. She attended the Sha'ar Hashamayim Messianic Congregation in Stoughton, Mass.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Lucas J. Hunton and his wife Kelley of Taunton; her brother, George Crimmel of San Diego, Calif., her sister, Mary Crimmel of San Diego, Calif.; two grandsons, Graham and Ryker Hunton; and many nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her stepmother, the late Percis Crimmel.
A graveside service will be held Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Old Fayette Mills Cemetery in Kennebec County, Maine. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com..
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 8, 2019