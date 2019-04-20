Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MADISON - Frances K. Green, 79, of Madison passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Skowhegan with her loving husband at her side.



She was born on Nov. 7, 1939, in Madison, Maine to Walter and Constance Kay. She was educated in local schools and after graduating she attended Business School to prepare for her career as a receptionist at the Madison Paper Mill.



Frances enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. Her family was everything to her as was her church family at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison, Maine. She was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved watching them play. She loved wintering in Florida, going out to lunch with her former classmates, going for walks, reading and she loved watching a good movie.



She is predeceased by her parents; her daughter Catherine Green; and her sister Mary Bergel.



Frances is survived by her husband Norman Green of 60 years of Madison; her three sons Michael Green and his wife Pam of West Palm Beach, Fla., Donald Green of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Mark Green and his wife Terri of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; her nine grandchildren Christopher of Texas, Tyler, Cameron and Stacey of Minnesota, Megan and Lindsy of West Palm Beach, Fla., Jacob, Zachary and Haylie of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and her sister Jackie Cowan of Madison.



There will be a funeral mass at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 a.m..



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







MADISON - Frances K. Green, 79, of Madison passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Skowhegan with her loving husband at her side.She was born on Nov. 7, 1939, in Madison, Maine to Walter and Constance Kay. She was educated in local schools and after graduating she attended Business School to prepare for her career as a receptionist at the Madison Paper Mill.Frances enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. Her family was everything to her as was her church family at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison, Maine. She was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved watching them play. She loved wintering in Florida, going out to lunch with her former classmates, going for walks, reading and she loved watching a good movie.She is predeceased by her parents; her daughter Catherine Green; and her sister Mary Bergel.Frances is survived by her husband Norman Green of 60 years of Madison; her three sons Michael Green and his wife Pam of West Palm Beach, Fla., Donald Green of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Mark Green and his wife Terri of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; her nine grandchildren Christopher of Texas, Tyler, Cameron and Stacey of Minnesota, Megan and Lindsy of West Palm Beach, Fla., Jacob, Zachary and Haylie of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and her sister Jackie Cowan of Madison.There will be a funeral mass at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 a.m..Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Published in Central Maine on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close