WATERVILLE - Frances Geneva Reynolds went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 23, 2019, at Inland Hospital in Waterville. May God bless her soul and may she now rest peacefully and happily in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Frances was born in Waterville on June 17, 1927, the youngest of Ralph Sr. and Gertrude Reynolds six children. Frances was a graduate of Waterville High School. She lived most of her life with family in Maine, with a brief residence in Connecticut early in her adult life.



Frances loved Jesus with all her heart and was a devoted and prayerful Christian who praised God daily. She entered the Nunnery as a young adult and novitiate. After lengthy studies, Frances left the Covenant just shy of her final vows. Frances went on to work at Colby College and as a domestic worker at the Old Sister's Hospital in Waterville. She eventually chose to settle in her hometown of Waterville and went into assisted living shortly after the passing of her siblings, Eva E. White and Evelyn Simpson.



Frances held a deep appreciation and love of poetry and music, authoring both her own poems and music which reflected the depth of her soul and a reverence for all things divine. She enjoyed occasionally recording her own songs on her home recorder.



Frances was always independent, spoke her truth and enjoyed her own company. She was an avid student of the Bible, reading it often and was a parishioner at Waterville's Advent Christian Church. Frances held high regard for all things fragile and vulnerable. She loved animals and nature, engaging with both fully until the last days of her life. She was truly a friend and mother to all animals in need and relished being their caretaker. Frances embodied a humble strength and endured a life held mostly in solitude, although she would enjoy the company of visitors and outings to her favorite local restaurants. Her life was truly indicative of one meant for spiritual evolution, divine devotion, and faith.



In addition to her parents, Frances is predeceased by all her siblings, Eva E. White, Evelyn Simpson, Ethel Soule, Helen Kozak, Myrtle Perry, and Ralph, Jr. Frances had no other immediate family or children but has left behind many nieces and nephews.



A special thank-you to Sunset Home of Waterville for the exceptional care and understanding that they gave Frances.



