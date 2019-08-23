AUBURN - Floyd K. Stevens, 82, of the Besse Road, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.
He was born in Vienna on Jan. 12, 1937, the son of Fred and Eva (Sleeper) Stevens.
Floyd attended Vienna schools and had worked as a laborer for H.E. Callahan Construction and Cianbro. He loved animals and enjoyed fishing.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Paul and George Stevens.
He is survived by his wife, Sharlene Stevens of Vienna; a daughter, Rebecca Stevens and her spouse, Elaine Kimball of Fayette; three sisters, Caroline Heath and Helen Heath, both of Farmington Falls, and Louise Kilponen of Vienna; as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be no visiting. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, at the Vienna Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Stevens Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where condolences may be sent to the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 23, 2019