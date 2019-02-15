Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florice A. (Cowan) Harlow. View Sign





She was educated in the schools of Madison and served in the United States Navy and was a Korean War veteran. She also was employed at Norwock Shoe for 20 years as a stitcher technician. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #1457 for over 50 years and enjoyed camping, bingo, crocheting, bowled on many leagues and was an avid Red Sox fan.



Florice is survived by a son, Richard Harlow Jr. and wife, Gloria, of Skowhegan; two daughters, Roxann Delile and husband, Alan, of Norridgewock, Terri Thomas and partner, Tom Foley, of Windham; son-in-law, Bill Washburn of Skowhegan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Cowan of Starks; brother-in-law, Leonard Harlow of Plymouth, Mass., and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Harlow Sr.; longtime companion, Philip Church Sr.; parents, Arlene and Howard Cowan; daughter, Janet Washburn; grandson, Skip Washburn; brothers, Walter "Tubby", Norman "Juggy", Howard "Squirt", and Linwood "Peanut"; sisters, Marcia and Helen "Dee-Dee".



A graveside service will be held in the spring at Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine.



In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Florice's memory to:



The , Maine Affiliate



51 US Route 1, Suite M



Scarborough, ME 04074







