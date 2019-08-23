Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Ruth (Blood) Bibber. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Florence Ruth (Blood) Bibber, 96, of Augusta, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019 at Gray Birch Rehab and Long-Term Care in Augusta.



She was born on Feb. 11, 1923 in East Knox, the daughter of Arthur and Mabel (Wentworth) Blood. Florence was the second of five children.



Florence was raised on the family farm in Morrill. At the age of 26 she married John Pinkham Bibber in Belfast on Oct. 16, 1949. Together they worked in the restaurant and vacation resort industry until retirement in Florida. John and Floss moved to Augusta in 2006 and John passed away in 2009. Florence never had her driver's license. Her sister Barbara provided company and transportation after John's passing as did her nephew David after Barbara's passing in 2013. She lived alone in her apartment the last ten years with the help of Cathy Mason, Cordilia Gagnon and Karen Rybka. A special thank you to all the ladies at the John Marvin Tower apartments who brought her food and would check in on her.



She was predeceased by her parents; husband; siblings, Arthur Jr., Doris, Iva and Barbara.



Florence is survived by several nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.



At her request there will be no services. A private burial will take place beside her husband at the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







