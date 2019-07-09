SAINT HYACINTHE, Quebec - Sister Florence Rossignol of the Sisters of Charity of St. Hyacinthe passed away on June 9, 2019 at the Mother House in Canada.
She was born in Oakland, Maine the daughter of Vital and Agnes(Bouchard) Rossignol where she attended local schools and always looked forward to her school reunions. She then entered into the Order of the Sisters of Charity of St. Hyacinthe. Following her profession in 1958 she devoted her life to taking care of the elderly whom she dearly loved. She also served as superior in several facilities in New England.
She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters and eight brothers. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as her community of Sisters.
A celebration of life, funereal Mass, and internment occurred on Monday, June 17 at the Mother House which was attended by her family of Sisters, family, and friends. Sister Florence was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Central Maine on July 9, 2019