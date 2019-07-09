Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Florence Rossignol. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SAINT HYACINTHE, Quebec - Sister Florence Rossignol of the Sisters of Charity of St. Hyacinthe passed away on June 9, 2019 at the Mother House in Canada.



She was born in Oakland, Maine the daughter of Vital and Agnes(Bouchard) Rossignol where she attended local schools and always looked forward to her school reunions. She then entered into the Order of the Sisters of Charity of St. Hyacinthe. Following her profession in 1958 she devoted her life to taking care of the elderly whom she dearly loved. She also served as superior in several facilities in New England.



She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters and eight brothers. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as her community of Sisters.



A celebration of life, funereal Mass, and internment occurred on Monday, June 17 at the Mother House which was attended by her family of Sisters, family, and friends. Sister Florence was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.







SAINT HYACINTHE, Quebec - Sister Florence Rossignol of the Sisters of Charity of St. Hyacinthe passed away on June 9, 2019 at the Mother House in Canada.She was born in Oakland, Maine the daughter of Vital and Agnes(Bouchard) Rossignol where she attended local schools and always looked forward to her school reunions. She then entered into the Order of the Sisters of Charity of St. Hyacinthe. Following her profession in 1958 she devoted her life to taking care of the elderly whom she dearly loved. She also served as superior in several facilities in New England.She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters and eight brothers. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as her community of Sisters.A celebration of life, funereal Mass, and internment occurred on Monday, June 17 at the Mother House which was attended by her family of Sisters, family, and friends. Sister Florence was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Published in Central Maine on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close